A number of Donald Trump-owned courses have hosted LIV Golf events in the United States, but there are no plans for the league to head to Turnberry.

Trump has hosted LIV events in Washington D.C., Bedminster and Florida in recent years, with a return to D.C. already in the schedule for 2026.

Arguably his most recognisable track though is located in South Ayrshire, after the President of the United States took ownership of Turnberry in 2014.

Despite his LIV links in the United States, hosting the league at Turnberry is not on the ‘radar’ of Trump according to the club’s Director of Golf Ricky Hall.

“I think there was a lot of thought at the time when LIV appeared,” Hall said per the Daily Record.

“Obviously, went to Trump, Washington, went to Bedminster, they went to the Doral, that the automatic thought would be that there’s a good chance it would come here.

“But that was never on the radar with Mr Trump.” Instead the President has set his sights on bringing The Open Championship back to the venue for the first time since 2009.

“Mr Trump’s been clear all along that he would love to have the Open Championship here and he doesn’t want to do anything that derails that,” Hall added. “That would be, obviously, his aim.”

Much has been said about a possible Open return to Turnberry, however R&A Mark Darbon admitted that ‘big logistical challenges’ are stopping the Trump-owned property taking back hosting duties.

Away from the major stage and the LIV setup, Hall did admit that the Scottish Open could well be on the radar of Turnberry officials.

He added: “The Scottish Open, obviously an interesting one with the history of us with the Women’s British Open and the Seniors Open is something that we’re very, very open to discussing.

“But, obviously, the Ailsa, of course, should have the Open.”

