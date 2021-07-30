TV star Martin Compston enjoys round at Scots course

Scottish actor Martin Compston was pictured soaking up the sun at a Scottish course earlier this week.



Compston, 37, headed to Kinross Golf Club to enjoy a round of golf with his good friend and broadcaster Gordon Smart and his son.

The club’s professional Greig McSporran helped arrange the round for the star duo.

Compston, catapulted to fame by his role in hit TV drama Line of Duty, is a keen lover of golf and recently posted a picture of he and his co-star Owen Teale enjoying a round on their day off.

“Just the 24 degrees at Kinross Golf Course today,” said Smart on social media. “The boy, Martin Compston, won the last three. Thanks as always to Greig McSporran especially for Martin’s customised red, white and blue tees.”

Kinross Golf Club, founded in 1884, can be found only a half hour drive from Edinburgh and is surrounded by breathtaking scenery.