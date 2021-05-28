Twitter goes wild for Phil Mickelson

‘Truly inspirational.’



Tiger Woods led the tributes to Phil Mickelson on Twitter after watching the soon-to-be-51-year-old become the oldest major champion in history at the PGA Championship.

Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 23, 2021

Woods and Mickelson have been trading barbs at each other after striking up a friendship in recent years, which eventually saw the two go head-to-head in The Match: Tiger v Phil for $9m. Tweets from Tiger are rare, but to see him call Phil “inspirational” is pretty cool.

Justin Thomas took in the weekend action like the rest of us – on the couch – having missed the cut and said the win was a “cool moment” for the game.

This is incredible. I feel like a true golf fan watching this. What a cool moment for the sport — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) May 23, 2021

Golf is insane. It’s just hitting me. The golf ball has no recollection of how old you are, and players can compete at any age. You just have to work and be willing to sacrifice things others aren’t. One day it’s great, the next it’s awful. What a sport I decided to play 😂 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) May 23, 2021

Love every bit of these tweets.

We also love this little back-and-forth between Phil and US analyst Brandel Chamblee after events had calmed down at Kiawah Island.

"The only way you're going to play well here is if you hit bombs. Well, Brandel, I hit bombs."



Quintessential stuff from @PhilMickelson with @chambleebrandel, @jlmountainman and @RichLernerGC on @GolfCentral. pic.twitter.com/mGojFp8jwE — Golf Channel PR (@GolfChannelPR) May 24, 2021

Superb.

This year’s defending champion, Collin Morikawa, was another young gun to be motivated by Phil. And it seems he’s setting his sights on the 2047 PGA Championship. The host venue hasn’t been announced yet…

Age is just a number, congrats @PhilMickelson 👍🏼. Amazing to see and very motivating for the future...can’t wait for 2047 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) May 24, 2021

Weird tweet of the day goes to Orenthal James Simpson. “You’re the man,” says OJ, who then says Brooks Koepka is his favourite golfer… “besides Tiger”.

And if you loved the TV coverage, here’s US writer Alan Shipnuck with a View from the Terraces-style video from the midst of the melee on the 18th fairway. Just brilliant.

Among the hooligans on 18... pic.twitter.com/CnmHrxtKmt — Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) May 23, 2021

But we’ve got some special love for Mickelson himself, who replied to the BBC’s Dan Walker after the presenter invited him on to the BBC to talk about his win…

Some things are better demonstrated rather than spoken. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 24, 2021

He’s right. And he deserves the last word.