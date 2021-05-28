search
Twitter goes wild for Phil Mickelson

Golf News

Twitter goes wild for Phil Mickelson

By bunkered.co.uk24 May, 2021
Phil Mickeson PGA Championship Kiawah Island Twitter Social media Major Championships
Philmickelson

‘Truly inspirational.’

Tiger Woods led the tributes to Phil Mickelson on Twitter after watching the soon-to-be-51-year-old become the oldest major champion in history at the PGA Championship.

Woods and Mickelson have been trading barbs at each other after striking up a friendship in recent years, which eventually saw the two go head-to-head in The Match: Tiger v Phil for $9m. Tweets from Tiger are rare, but to see him call Phil “inspirational” is pretty cool.

Justin Thomas took in the weekend action like the rest of us – on the couch – having missed the cut and said the win was a “cool moment” for the game.

Love every bit of these tweets.

We also love this little back-and-forth between Phil and US analyst Brandel Chamblee after events had calmed down at Kiawah Island.

Superb.

This year’s defending champion, Collin Morikawa, was another young gun to be motivated by Phil. And it seems he’s setting his sights on the 2047 PGA Championship. The host venue hasn’t been announced yet…

Weird tweet of the day goes to Orenthal James Simpson. “You’re the man,” says OJ, who then says Brooks Koepka is his favourite golfer… “besides Tiger”.

And if you loved the TV coverage, here’s US writer Alan Shipnuck with a View from the Terraces-style video from the midst of the melee on the 18th fairway. Just brilliant.

But we’ve got some special love for Mickelson himself, who replied to the BBC’s Dan Walker after the presenter invited him on to the BBC to talk about his win…

He’s right. And he deserves the last word.

