search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTwitter reacts as Cam Smith confirms LIV Golf switch

Golf News

Twitter reacts as Cam Smith confirms LIV Golf switch

By Jamie Hall30 August, 2022
cam smith LIV Golf PGA Tour The Open
Cam Smith Liv Reaction

Open champion Cam Smith has finally joined LIV Golf in what was the worst-kept secret in golf.

For months the PLAYERS champion and current world No.2 had been widely expected to join the Saudi-backed breakaway tour, fuelled by his refusal to answer questions over his future.

In recent weeks he as good as admitted he was heading to the rebel circuit, telling Sky Sports he was “ready to cop some heat”.

• LIV Boston: How and where to watch

• OFFICIAL: Cam Smith joins LIV Golf

And now his signing has been confirmed in a deal worth a reported $100million.

Smith claimed his decision was as much to do with his desire to spend more time at home in Australia as it was the lucrative contract – but it’s fair to say the response to the news was mixed.

While some criticised the Champion Golfer of the Year, others were more sympathetic.

Take a look for yourself...

Smith's move makes him the highest-ranked player yet to join LIV, and came amid a signing spree which also included his close friend and fellow Australian Marc Leishman.

• Pro rips Woods and McIlroy's PGA Tour changes

• Rory McIlroy launches fresh attack on LIV

Cameron Tringale, Harold Varner III, Anirban Lahiri and Joaquin Niemann were also revealed to have joined the breakaway tour.

All six will go into the field for this week's LIV event at The International in Boston.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - cam smith

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - The Open

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Cam Smith up for PGA Tour award despite LIV switch
6 stars get PGA Tour reprieve after LIV defections
DP World Tour stars rubbish Paul McGinley LIV claims
Whistling Straits owner Herb Kohler dies aged 83
Phil Mickelson takes fresh swipe at PGA Tour

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
play button
The correct posture is the key to consistency
Watch
play button
The correct ball position
Watch
play button
How the Dufner waggle can help your game
Watch
See all videos right arrow