Twitter reacts as Cam Smith withdraws from BMW Championship

Cam Smith has withdrawn from this week’s BMW Championship despite lying third in the FedEx Cup standings.

The Open champion is out of the second instalment of the FedEx Cup playoffs, with his management citing a recurring hip problem.

“Unfortunately, Cam will be unable to compete in the BMW Championship this week in Wilmington,” his agent, Bud Martin, said in a statement.

“He has been dealing with some on and off hip discomfort and thought it best to rest this week in his pursuit of the FedEx Cup.”

Rumours have intensified in recent weeks over reports Smith is set to join LIV Golf. He is said to have signed a $100 million deal with the Greg Norman-fronted circuit.

Statement: pic.twitter.com/KMxmN8AmDc

The freshly-crowned Champion Golfer of the Year has repeatedly refused to deny he intends to join the Saudi-backed rebel tour. Fellow Australian Cameron Percy last week claimed his compatriot was “gone”.

Several other players, such as Brooks Koepka, have withdrawn from PGA Tour events this year citing various issues shortly before being announced by the breakaway series.

That led to several somewhat cynical responses to the news Smith, who also won the PLAYERS Championship this year, will not be teeing it up at Wilmington Country Club.

Take a look at some of the responses below...

translation: "bye" — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) August 15, 2022

If he had done this before the St. Jude and resigned from the tour another KFT guy would have gotten a card. Selfish coward. — Pilk (@pilkhawk) August 15, 2022

WD from a no cut field of 70? Yeah, this is a “screw you” to the tour. I was on the fence before about whether he was defecting, but after the Tour Championship…..#HeGone — MikeintheCouv (@MikeintheCouv) August 15, 2022

“Hip discomfort” my ass. What a dishonest press release. Cam is about to ruin his reputation and career. — Zen

The weight of his wallet won’t be helping that hip injury — Fran Heavey (@franheavey81) August 15, 2022