Twitter reacts as Cam Smith withdraws from BMW Championship

Golf News

Twitter reacts as Cam Smith withdraws from BMW Championship

By Jamie Hall15 August, 2022
cam smith LIV Golf PGA Tour BMW Championship FedEx Cup
Cam Smith The 150Th Open

Cam Smith has withdrawn from this week’s BMW Championship despite lying third in the FedEx Cup standings.

The Open champion is out of the second instalment of the FedEx Cup playoffs, with his management citing a recurring hip problem.

“Unfortunately, Cam will be unable to compete in the BMW Championship this week in Wilmington,” his agent, Bud Martin, said in a statement.

• Ewen Ferguson's perfect response to troll

• PGA Tour slammed over Cam Smith ruling

“He has been dealing with some on and off hip discomfort and thought it best to rest this week in his pursuit of the FedEx Cup.”

Rumours have intensified in recent weeks over reports Smith is set to join LIV Golf. He is said to have signed a $100 million deal with the Greg Norman-fronted circuit.

The freshly-crowned Champion Golfer of the Year has repeatedly refused to deny he intends to join the Saudi-backed rebel tour. Fellow Australian Cameron Percy last week claimed his compatriot was “gone”.

Several other players, such as Brooks Koepka, have withdrawn from PGA Tour events this year citing various issues shortly before being announced by the breakaway series.

• Extinction Rebellion vandalises golf courses

• Norman hits back at Rory over wins jibe

That led to several somewhat cynical responses to the news Smith, who also won the PLAYERS Championship this year, will not be teeing it up at Wilmington Country Club.

Take a look at some of the responses below...

