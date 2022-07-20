search
Twitter reacts as Henrik Stenson loses Ryder Cup captaincy

Golf News

Twitter reacts as Henrik Stenson loses Ryder Cup captaincy

By Jamie Hall20 July, 2022
At exactly 12:29pm on Wednesday July 20, the news everyone had been expecting was confirmed.

Ryder Cup Europe announced Henrik Stenson had been stripped of the captaincy ahead of next year’s match, all but confirming the Swede as LIV Golf’s latest signing.

Unsurprisingly, the revelation sent the world of golf into a tailspin. More specifically, the world of golf social media.

There were strong reactions to the announcement, with Stenson coming in for some heavy criticism.

Stenson joins a core of his generation of Ryder Cup stars in choosing to join the Saudi-backed league, which is fronted by Greg Norman.

Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell and Europe’s record points-scorer Sergio Garcia were among the first players to join.

Given the action taken against Stenson, it would seem unlikely any of those players stand a chance of captaining Ryder Cup teams in the future either.

No replacement for the Swede has yet been announced, although it has been reported that 2018 captain Thomas Bjorn – currently one of the vice-captains for next year - could step back into the role.

Also in the frame is Luke Donald, who was considered by Ryder Cup Europe before they opted for Stenson earlier this year.

