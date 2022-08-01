search
Twitter reacts as Luke Donald named Ryder Cup captain

Golf News

Twitter reacts as Luke Donald named Ryder Cup captain

By Jamie Hall01 August, 2022
On Monday, the news we’d been expecting finally arrived.

Luke Donald will lead Europe at next year’s Ryder Cup following Henrik Stenson’s dramatic removal as captain.

The four-time veteran, who was never on a losing side as a player and has been a vice-captain on two occasions, has 14 months to turn the continent’s fortunes round after last year’s record-breaking defeat at Whistling Straits.

After the announcement was made, Donald – who had been under consideration along with Paul Lawrie and Robert Karlsson before Ryder Cup Europe opted for Stenson earlier this year - described himself as “incredibly proud” to have been handed the top job.

"It is truly one of the greatest honours that can be bestowed upon a golfer, to lead a team of your peers and be an ambassador for an entire continent,” he said.

“I love everything the Ryder Cup embodies, from the camaraderie and companionship of being part of a team, to the history of the contest, but most of all playing for something bigger than yourself.”

As usual, social media was quick to react after the news broke.

Current and former tour pros were among those to give their thoughts, as well as members of the US setup.

Take a look at some of the best reaction below...

