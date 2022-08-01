Twitter reacts as Luke Donald named Ryder Cup captain

On Monday, the news we’d been expecting finally arrived.

Luke Donald will lead Europe at next year’s Ryder Cup following Henrik Stenson’s dramatic removal as captain.

The four-time veteran, who was never on a losing side as a player and has been a vice-captain on two occasions, has 14 months to turn the continent’s fortunes round after last year’s record-breaking defeat at Whistling Straits.

After the announcement was made, Donald – who had been under consideration along with Paul Lawrie and Robert Karlsson before Ryder Cup Europe opted for Stenson earlier this year - described himself as “incredibly proud” to have been handed the top job.

"It is truly one of the greatest honours that can be bestowed upon a golfer, to lead a team of your peers and be an ambassador for an entire continent,” he said.

“I love everything the Ryder Cup embodies, from the camaraderie and companionship of being part of a team, to the history of the contest, but most of all playing for something bigger than yourself.”

As usual, social media was quick to react after the news broke.

Current and former tour pros were among those to give their thoughts, as well as members of the US setup.

Take a look at some of the best reaction below...

So happy for @RyderCupEurope to name such a great Captain in @LukeDonald!

He will be fantastic and he will bring a lot of Ryder Cup experience, inspiration and determination into our team!

🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 — Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) August 1, 2022

From one Captain to another, welcome @LukeDonald!



See you in Rome 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/xTbrBzsRpW — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) August 1, 2022

Delighted that @LukeDonald is our captain for Rome.

The right choice!

Looking forward to working with him for the next 14 months to try and win the Ryder Cup back.

🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺@RyderCupEurope@rydercup — Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) August 1, 2022

So excited and truly honoured to be named European Ryder Cup Captain, I’m really looking forward to the next 14 months & getting my team ready for Rome. pic.twitter.com/KnqaLxpfL1 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) August 1, 2022