It was never in doubt, was it? Okay, so maybe it was, but Europe did, eventually, win the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

The away side went into the Sunday singles with a lead that appeared insurmountable but quickly became very uncomfortable.

An inspired American team staged the most unlikely fightback that, if not for Shane Lowry’s birdie on his 18th hole and Tyrrell Hatton’s halved match, might have been completed.

In the end, it was only Ludvig Aberg who recorded a win in a Sunday singles session where the USA won six of the 11 matches that were played. That all added up to a 15-13 win for Luke Donald’s European side.

Nevertheless, after what was one of the most exciting and, frankly, nervy days in Ryder Cup history, Europe did claim the Ryder Cup on American soil for the first time since 2012.

But how did Twitter react to the win at Bethpage Black?

As you can imagine, there was an outpouring of emotion from everyone as things unfolded and celebrations started…

SHANE LOWRY COMES UP CLUTCH TO RETAIN THE RYDER CUP! #TeamEurope | #OurTimeOurPlace pic.twitter.com/Q6LKpWr0aQ — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 28, 2025

Ryder Cup glory belongs to Europe 🇪🇺 Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton played their part in a team win that shows why golf in this format is so special. Team golf unites, inspires, and creates moments fans never forget.#rydercup pic.twitter.com/MFyJYgGtM3 — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) September 28, 2025

Congrats to Luke Donald & Ryder Cup Europe on winning this year's Ryder Cup. We look forward to Adare Manor in 2027. pic.twitter.com/5bAXIkU4nC — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 28, 2025

Rory is having a wonderful time. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/m9z1tf5a66 — Ben Parsons (@_benparsons) September 28, 2025

I guess I can wear my lucky Ryder Cup socks again. @RyderCupEurope https://t.co/YagFVF8KcU pic.twitter.com/S42hkvBPQL — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) September 28, 2025

Congratulations on winning the Ryder Cup, Team Europe – especially these two Toffees! 💙 Better luck next time, @EvertonInUSA… 😉 pic.twitter.com/SY3m1pZJ7e — Everton (@Everton) September 28, 2025

Has there ever been a more joyous sporting spectacle than ⁦@ShaneLowryGolf⁩ dancing a wild Irish jig of joy after winning the Ryder Cup for Europe? A brilliant golfer, and a brilliant bloke…with nerves of steel. Wonderful. pic.twitter.com/9SRBaHkucr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 28, 2025

We might just have to… ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/ueY49iR9Q9 — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) September 28, 2025

So proud to see #TeamEurope win the @rydercup in the USA! 🙌 A Sunday of golf to remember! VAMOS! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/3b6F2Fiked — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 28, 2025

YES!!!! Get in there Shane!!! 🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺@RyderCupEurope — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) September 28, 2025

And I say again……….Shane-oooo 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪 https://t.co/yqvRK9qB9Y — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) September 28, 2025