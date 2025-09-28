Sign up for our daily newsletter

It was never in doubt, was it? Okay, so maybe it was, but Europe did, eventually, win the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

The away side went into the Sunday singles with a lead that appeared insurmountable but quickly became very uncomfortable.

An inspired American team staged the most unlikely fightback that, if not for Shane Lowry’s birdie on his 18th hole and Tyrrell Hatton’s halved match, might have been completed.

In the end, it was only Ludvig Aberg who recorded a win in a Sunday singles session where the USA won six of the 11 matches that were played. That all added up to a 15-13 win for Luke Donald’s European side.

• Shane Lowry delivers emotional interview after Ryder Cup win

• Europe hold off US comeback to win Ryder Cup

Nevertheless, after what was one of the most exciting and, frankly, nervy days in Ryder Cup history, Europe did claim the Ryder Cup on American soil for the first time since 2012.

But how did Twitter react to the win at Bethpage Black?

As you can imagine, there was an outpouring of emotion from everyone as things unfolded and celebrations started…

• Rahmpage! An ode to the Ryder Cup’s hottest performer

• Justin Rose plays down ugly flashpoint with Bryson DeChambeau

