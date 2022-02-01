search
HomeGolf News"Petulant childlike behaviour”: Twitter reacts to Jon Rahm’s club-slamming

Golf News

"Petulant childlike behaviour”: Twitter reacts to Jon Rahm’s club-slamming

By Jamie Hall28 January, 2022
Jon Rahm Farmers Insurance Open PGA Tour Torrey Pines Tour News
Rahm Slam

Jon Rahm was not happy at the Farmers Insurance Open – despite sharing the lead.

Never one to hide his feelings, the Spaniard is well-known for his emotional displays on the course. 

He also made headlines at last week’s American Express after he was caught on camera raging about the setup, branding it a “putting contest”. 

• Jon Rahm stands by American Express outburst

• Prince Andrew gives up R&A life membership

However, after his antics at Torrey Pines, many felt he had gone too far. 

After his drive on the second hole on the North Course, the world No.1 was clearly angry at his tee shot, slamming his driver into the ground three times. 

In fact, he hit the ground so hard he had to then repair the damage to the tee box.

Social media soon picked up on his latest outburst – and many users were quick to criticise him.

Chris Sabin accused Rahm of “petulant childlike behaviour” and said it was “disrespectful to the people that work to keep the course”. Fellow Twitter user Paul Wilson branded him an “entitled rich baby”. 

• Monty concerned over Saudi 'threat'

• Marshal's mistakes costs PGA Tour pro dear

One user suggested he “wouldn’t be doing that if he had to pay for his clubs”, while another called for the world No.1 an “ignorant pig” and called for him to be thrown out of the event. 

“The worst kind of role model. Should be disqualified immediately from the tournament,” he said. 

Despite his obvious displeasure, Rahm is tied for the lead with Adam Schenk and Justin Thomas on 13-under ahead of day three. 

