A change of ownership has finally brought an end to two courses at a popular English golf venue.

The 18 and nine-hole courses at Sapey Golf Club, a parkland venue in the Worcestershire countryside, were put up for a sale a year ago as part of a £1.8million offering by agents Savills.

Sapey had been owned by the millionaire Alfie Best, who secured the club’s future in 2017 when it looked like the courses would be set for closure.

But it was revealed earlier this year that the grounds, covering 80 hectares and including four holiday lodges and a clubhouse, had changed hands.

It meant that the 5,917 yard Rowan course – as well as the popular par-3 Oaks course – would no longer be playable for members of the public.

The news was met with disappointment on social media.

“Being based in Birmingham this was one of my favourite society courses,” local player Peter Howard wrote on Facebook. “A lovely quiet day out in the Worcestershire countryside. Sad to read it’s closing.”

John Daws added: “Have some happy memories of many rounds there in mixed golf competitions- and the excellent catering from the The Carvery: very sad news.”

“What a crying shame,” John Gallagher wrote.

Any hope that the courses could be resurrected and re-opened are now over, after it emerged in the Hereford Times that the new owner would like to turn the land into a “family home and guest facility.”

Brett Walton has made a full planning application, claiming that “for such enterprises to be successful the courses have to be open for playing virtually the whole year round”, but that Sapey has struggled to remain in good condition due to the course’s heavy clay soil.

In the planning application, Mr Walton stated he intends to create “bridleway-type paths” through the course for guests to enjoy long distance walks through the countryside, as well as riding horses.

He also states that he will be “keeping a few fairways for guests.”