Two more big-name Americans sign up for Scottish Open

This year's Scottish Open is shaping up to be the strongest in the event's long and distinguished history with the announcement that another two big-name Americans will be taking part.



Kevin Kisner and Jimmy Walker are the latest players to signal their intention to play at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian next month.



They join an already star-studded line-up that includes Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood and home favourite Russell Knox.

Kisner, 35, will make his debut in the tournament and will be hoping to pick up where he left on his last visit to Scotland. The three-time PGA Tour winner finished runner-up to Francesco Molinari in last year's Open Championship at Carnoustie.



Kisner is enjoying a successful season, having added to his tally of wins with victory in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship in March.

Walker, meanwhile, makes his third Scottish Open appearance having previously featured in the 2014 event at Royal Aberdeen and the 2015 tournament at Gullane, just a few miles along the road from this year's host venue.

A winner of six PGA Tour titles - including the 2016 US PGA Championship - 40-year-old Walker has seen his career derailed somewhat over the last couple of seasons as he has battled Lyme disease but he has shown glimpses of his old self so far in 2019.



This year's Scottish Open is the first of an initial two-year residency at The Renaissance Club.



Tickets are on-sale now. To find out more, log-on to europeantour.com/tickets

