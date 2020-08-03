Two more former champs are OUT of the US PGA

John Daly and Vijay Singh are the latest players to withdraw from this week’s US PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park.



Daly, who won the 1991 edition of the championship at Crooked Stick, has pulled out citing “health concerns”, whilst Singh, who won in both 1998 and 2004, has been forced to miss what would have been his 97th major start through injury.

They have been replaced in the field by Denny McCarthy and Emiliano Grillo respectively. Interestingly, McCarthy was originally the ninth alternate for this year’s event as was the man he replaced, Daly, when he got his hands on the Wanamaker Trophy 29 years ago.

• WATCH - Brooks makes fun of Bryson



• Bryson has made his wildest claim to date

• Former world No.1 announces split from coach

Daly and Singh are the latest high-profile names to withdraw from the first major of this reshuffled 2020 season.

The 2008 champion Padraig Harrington and Francesco Molinari, winner of the Open in 2018, announced last week that they would be sitting it out, whilst South Africa’s Branden Grace – who finished third at Whistling Straits in 2015 – was forced to surrender his place after testing positive for COVID-19.

Eddie Pepperell, Thomas Pieters and Lee Westwood are also sitting it out, whilst Paul Waring, Charles Howell II and JB Holmes will be absent through injury.

Ryan Moore’s place was confirmed last night after the already-qualified Justin Thomas won the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind, although he has subsequently withdrawn, allowing Xinjun Zhang to take his place.

Richy Werenski also punched his ticket for TPC Harding Park when he won the Barracuda Championship.

This week’s US PGA Championship is the 102nd edition of the event. It will be played behind closed doors due to ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Listen up!

Introducing The bunkered Podcast - the brand new golf podcast from bunkered.co.uk. Episode 1 drops tomorrow morning. To listen & subscribe, for free, search for ‘bunkered’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.