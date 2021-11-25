search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTwo people injured after PIGS invade golf course

Golf News

Two people injured after PIGS invade golf course

By Michael McEwan25 November, 2021
Golf Clubs Amateur Golf grassroots golf Lightcliffe Golf Club golf in Yorkshire Golf in England
Pigs On Lightcliffe Golf Course

In the week that Peppa Pig has made national headlines, it seems some of her porcine pals have decided they don't want her hogging all the limelight.

Two people have been treated in hospital for minor injuries after a pair of pigs stormed a golf course in Yorkshire.

As reported by Sky News, the animals have caused chaos at Lightcliffe Golf Club in Calderdale ever since they were first spotted on the track on Sunday afternoon.

According to club professional David McKidd, they injured a player by causing cuts to his leg before returning on Tuesday and attacking a male employee who attempted to shoo them away.

• Government mulling over Ryder Cup bid

• PGA Tour massively increases financial incentives

Both injured parties were taken to a nearby hospital for examination and tetanus shots.

The pigs also damaged a green by digging holes in it and forced the club to shut temporarily whilst the situation was brought under control.

"We had to close because they were wandering around and took over the course," said clubhouse director Judith Crowther.

"They ended up outside the clubhouse on the ninth green and didn't seem to want to go away."

• Frustrated Rory rips shirt after Dubai collapse

• OPINION - "Shaun Murphy wrong about amateurs"

Police officers were able to finally contain the pigs when they left the course after darkness fell, but where they came from remains a mystery as yet.

A club spokesperson added: "It raised a lot of interest, but we're glad they've now gone and we can go back to playing golf.

"It was like a comedy script. You couldn't have imagined it if you tried."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf Clubs

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - golf in Yorkshire

Related Articles - Golf in England

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
How to play Worst Ball
Worst ball
play button
Old vs New Tech | How big are the gains going to be?
Titleist
play button
How to play Texas Scramble
Texas Scramble
play button
Which Callaway golf ball is right for me?
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

R&A and USGA announce further crackdown on greens books
Brooks-Bryson proves to be TV ratings flop
Tiger Woods "would love to play" The 150th Open at St Andrews
New study shows huge increase in golfers across Europe
Greg Norman praises Saudi golf ‘rebels’

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
How to hit a fade
Watch
play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow