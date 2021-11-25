Two people injured after PIGS invade golf course

In the week that Peppa Pig has made national headlines, it seems some of her porcine pals have decided they don't want her hogging all the limelight.



Two people have been treated in hospital for minor injuries after a pair of pigs stormed a golf course in Yorkshire.



As reported by Sky News, the animals have caused chaos at Lightcliffe Golf Club in Calderdale ever since they were first spotted on the track on Sunday afternoon.



According to club professional David McKidd, they injured a player by causing cuts to his leg before returning on Tuesday and attacking a male employee who attempted to shoo them away.



Both injured parties were taken to a nearby hospital for examination and tetanus shots.



The pigs also damaged a green by digging holes in it and forced the club to shut temporarily whilst the situation was brought under control.



"We had to close because they were wandering around and took over the course," said clubhouse director Judith Crowther.



"They ended up outside the clubhouse on the ninth green and didn't seem to want to go away."

Police officers were able to finally contain the pigs when they left the course after darkness fell, but where they came from remains a mystery as yet.



A club spokesperson added: "It raised a lot of interest, but we're glad they've now gone and we can go back to playing golf.



"It was like a comedy script. You couldn't have imagined it if you tried."