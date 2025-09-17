Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Rory McIlroy will headline the DP World India Championship next month, and the Northern Irishman will also be joined by Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland.

The event was added to the DP World Tour schedule earlier this year, and will take place in the third week of October at Delhi Golf Club.

It is the eighth of nine tournaments in the Tour’s ‘Back 9’ swing, before the season comes to an end in Dubai at the DP World Tour Championship.

It will be Lowry’s third DP World Tour start in two months, after the former Open champion competed at both the Irish Open and BMW PGA Championship in build-up to next week’s Ryder Cup.

Speaking on his decision to add India to his schedule, Lowry said: “Having the opportunity to play in front of golf fans all over the world is one of the best parts of my job.

“So I’m really looking forward to going back to Delhi for the first edition of the DP World India Championship.”

He will be joined by his Team Europe teammate Viktor Hovland, who will compete in his third DP World Tour event of the year following starts at the Genesis Scottish Open and BMW PGA.

“I’ve heard a lot about Delhi as a city and I’m excited to tee it up in India for the first time at such a historic golf course,” Hovland explained.

“It’s shaping up to be a great event, and I’m looking forward to everything about the experience.”

Hovland and Lowry are one of four European Ryder Cup stars already in the field, as they join both McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

Elsewhere, India’s highest-ranked player and two-time DP World Tour winner, Shubhankar Sharma has also already committed to compete in his home country.

A total purse of $4 million is on offer to those competing in Delhi, the highest prize pot ever offered at a DP World Tour event in India.

