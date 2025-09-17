Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A two-time major champ has become the latest to bring the curtain down on a career at the top level of professional golf.

Stacy Lewis, one of only three players to win the Women’s Open at St Andrews, announced on social media today that she will retire from the LPGA Tour at the end of the 2025 season.

The American also won the Kraft Nabisco Championship in 2011 and was ranked world No.1 for spells in both 2013 and 2014.

Incredibly, Lewis went on to have a glittering career in the amateur and paid ranks after being diagnosed with scoliosis at the age of 11. She was treated by a spinal fusion whilst in high school and missed her first collegiate golf season recovering from the surgery.

“Never in a million years would I have thought this journey playing golf would still be going in 2025,” Lewis wrote in a social media statement, “but the time has come to put the clubs away.”

“I will finish out the 2025 season, but this will be my last on the LPGA. I’m not exactly sure what is next but I’m so grateful for all the Arkansas fans and people that have supported me along the way.”

She continued: “I’m going to miss the LPGA Tour family, and this is part of my life, but my body has told me it’s time. My husband became a part of the team too, fitting in seamlessly providing great balance and stability to my life. I’m looking forward to our calendars being more in sync and having more time as a family.

“I’ve cared for the LPGA tour like it was my own child and I’m so proud of the progress we have made, but to my fellow players, we aren’t done! I hope you all continue to push the tour forward and do all that you can to help on and off the course.”

Lewis, who turned professional following the Curtis Cup in 2008, also thanked her coaches at the University of Arkansas, her backroom team as a pro and her caddie of 17 years, Travis Wilson.

It was at the Curtis Cup where Lewis made history, becoming the first player ever to go 5–0 in a single renewal of the contest.

That set Lewis on her way to making four appearances as a player in the Solheim Cup, accruing an overall 5–10–1 record in the biennial clash with Europe. She then captained the US in 2023 and 2024, winning back the Solheim Cup in her second attempt.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.