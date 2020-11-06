Two-time Masters champ Bubba Watson signs HUGE new deal

As he prepares to go for a third Masters victory, Bubba Watson has signed a new lifetime contract with equipment sponsor Ping.

The 42-year-old, a winner at Augusta National in 2012 and 2014, has put pen to paper on a deal that will see him partner with the famous brand for the remainder of his career.

Exact of the agreement have not been released but Ping did confirm that the contract will extend well past Watson’s expected PGA Tour career.

“We’re extremely excited to make this announcement,” said John K. Solheim, Ping president. “We understand it is unique in the sports endorsement world but so is Bubba. He’s done a lot for Ping over his amazing career and we felt the time was right to make this commitment to him.

"His skill level and creativity on the golf course have defined his career, but his generosity and compassion are what make him a great fit for Ping. He’s like family to us and we’re very happy he’ll be with us for the rest of his golf career.”

Watson, who celebrated his 42nd birthday yesterday, is preparing for his 12th Masters and is coming off top-10 finishes in his last two events since switching to the new Ping G425 driver and 3-wood.

“I’ve been playing Ping equipment since I was a kid,” said Watson. “Basically, my whole life. I love the company and truly believe Ping committed to making the best equipment. I can’t thank the Solheim family enough for their support during my career.

"Ping and the Solheim family have played a huge role in my golf career and my life. I’m very grateful they’ve put their faith in me to represent them for the rest of my career.

“I remember signing my first contract with Ping and thinking how blessed I was to be representing such an amazing company that treated me like family. Without their support I do not know if I would have achieved my dream of playing golf for a living."