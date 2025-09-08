Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Ten members of the US Ryder Cup team will prepare by playing the Procore Championship on the PGA Tour this week.

The opening event of the FedEx Cup Fall swing will give Keegan Bradley’s men the chance to get some much-needed tournament golf in before the clash at Bethpage Black.

Not everyone will be in action though, with Bryson DeChambeau unable to tee it up at Silverado Resort due to his ongoing PGA Tour suspension.

Despite the ban, the Crushers captain will attend a team dinner being held by Bradley in Napa on Tuesday night, according to Golfweek.

DeChambeau is not the only US Ryder Cup name missing from the field.

Xander Schauffele has opted not to compete in the event, with the two-time major winner the only absent name from the PGA Tour cohort of the American team.

It remains unknown as to why Schauffele has opted not to compete, or if he will be in attendance for Tuesday’s evening’s get together with the rest of the team.

The reps at the Procore will be important to the 10 US members in the field, with the Ryder Cup now just two weeks away.

In 2023 questions were raised over the preparation of the American team, with many not playing in the lengthy gap between August’s Tour Championship and the the trip to Italy in late September.

Zach Johnson and Co ultimately fell well short in Rome, and there is no doubt Bradley will be looking to not make the same mistakes this time around.

This year’s captain admitted last month that there was no obligation for his players to play this week, but he will be encouraged to see the majority in the Procore field.

Over in Europe 11 of Luke Donald’s 12 players will play the BMW PGA Championship, as they did in 2023.

The only absentee is Sepp Straka, with Donald revealing last week that the Austrian is remaining at home with his family following the premature birth of his child recently.

