Tyrrell Hatton dismisses Talor Gooch 'slow play' beef

Golf News

Tyrrell Hatton dismisses Talor Gooch ‘slow play’ beef

By Michael McEwan16 July, 2022
Tyrrell Hatton The 150th Open Major Championships St Andrews talor gooch Pace of Play
Tyrrell Hatton The 150Th Open

Give Tyrrell Hatton credit.

Despite, by his own admission, playing himself out of The 150th Open with a one-over 74 in round three, the Englishman fronted up to the media to play down suggestions of a mid-round rift between he and playing partner Talor Gooch.

It was reported on social media that the Englishman was frustrated by the pace of Gooch on the fifth hole, and that he wanted to “stomp” on the American.

According to Hatton himself, however, nothing could be further from the truth.

• WATCH: Rory holes incredible bunker shot at Open

• Positive signs for Robert MacIntyre

“There’s no point blowing that out of proportion,” he said. “There’s certain shots that, if you’re in between clubs, you’re going to take more time and that was just probably one of those moments.

“For me, I had a solid number and I just knew the shot I needed to hit and so I just wanted to get on with it. That’s where that stemmed from. It didn’t put me off. I ended up hitting a good shot in there and had a 35-foot eagle putt.”

Hatton had been heavily tipped to contend this week given his excellent record around the Old Course.

He has won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship here twice and equalled the then course record en route to the first of those wins in 2016.

This, however, is a different beast altogether.

• Tiger: This could be my last St Andrews Open

• Mark Calcavecchia says goodbye to Open

“It was a disappointing day. I had a couple of weird shots where I ended up so far away from the hole and it’s really hard to two-putt. More than likely, you’re going to three-putt a lot from where I was and that’s what I ended up doing sadly.

“I couldn’t get any momentum going. Even if I did hit a good shot, it didn’t really lead to anything. So a pretty disappointing day. I tried my best. I’m hoping things kind of go better for us tomorrow. It’s a new day, we’ll go out there, try out best again and see what happens.”

