Tyrrell Hatton has hilarious reaction to wild shot

Love him or loathe him, Tyrrell Hatton is always entertaining.



The Englishman – famous for his (how can we put this) ‘somewhat short fuse’ – was at it again during the opening round of the Betfred British Masters.

Ryder Cup star Hatton, 27, made a good start at Hillside, carding a two-under 70. However, he was less than impressed with an approach he hit into the 15th.



Watch and listen…

Tyrrell Hatton is so relatable #BetfredBritishMasterspic.twitter.com/M5B0mLsmUd — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 9, 2019

Never change, Tyrrell. Never change.