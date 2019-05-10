search
Tyrrell Hatton has hilarious reaction to wild shot

Tyrrell Hatton has hilarious reaction to wild shot

By Michael McEwan10 May, 2019
Love him or loathe him, Tyrrell Hatton is always entertaining.

The Englishman – famous for his (how can we put this) ‘somewhat short fuse’ – was at it again during the opening round of the Betfred British Masters.

Ryder Cup star Hatton, 27, made a good start at Hillside, carding a two-under 70. However, he was less than impressed with an approach he hit into the 15th.

Watch and listen…

Never change, Tyrrell. Never change.

