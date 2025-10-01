Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Members of the US Ryder Cup setup compared the New York crowd treatment of Team Europe last week to what they had received in Rome two years earlier, but Tyrrell Hatton disagrees.

The Europeans won an away Ryder Cup for only the fifth time on Sunday, as Luke Donald’s team saw off their American rivals thanks to a 15-13 victory.

It was far from easy for the visiting team though, after Hatton and Co felt the brunt of a hostile New York crowd over the weekend.

Most notably Rory McIlroy faced the majority of the abuse, especially when playing alongside his partner Shane Lowry in both fourball sessions on Friday and Saturday afternoon.

US captain Keegan Bradley appeared to defend the Bethpage Black crowd at the time, telling reporters: “I thought the fans were passionate. I mean, their home team is getting beat bad.

• US Ryder Cup chief under fire after failing to condemn Rory McIlroy abuse

• Martin Kaymer in talks with ‘several’ Tour players over LIV Golf move

“They are passionate fans. I wasn’t at Rome but I heard a lot of stories that Rome was pretty violent as well.”

A similar point was made by PGA of America president Don Rea in the aftermath, who failed to condemn the abuse directed at McIlroy in particular.

“It happened when we were in Rome on the other side and Rory understand,” he told the BBC. “Things like that are going to happen and I don’t know what was said.

“But all I know is golf the engine of good.” Not everybody is in agreement with the US chiefs though, including Hatton who played in both Ryder Cups in Rome in New York.

Fresh off Sunday’s victory Hatton is straight back to action at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week, defending the crown he won 12 months ago.

•Tom Watson ‘ashamed’ by Ryder Cup fan behaviour

• Ryder Cup: 6 things Keegan Bradley and the US got wrong

Quizzed on the similarities between crowd behaviour in Europe and the US, Hatton said: “I don’t think they were close at all.

“Rome didn’t come anywhere near that. I don’t agree with what’s been said there.”

Hatton’s teammate McIlroy was faced with personal abuse, which was also directed at his wife Erica Stoll, who was hit by a tossed drink from the crowd following the end play on Saturday.

McIlroy hit out the behaviour on Sunday evening, telling reporters: “I don’t think we should ever accept that in golf.

“I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week. Golf has the ability to you unite people. Golf teaches you very good life lessons.

“It teaches you etiquette. It teaches you how to play by the rules. It teaches you how to respect people. Sometimes this week we didn’t see that.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.