Tyrrell Hatton puts pen to paper on new equipment deal

As he prepares to make his first start of 2021, it been announced that Tyrrell Hatton has renewed his equipment contract with PING.

The Arizona-based company made the announcement today, with Englishman Hatton set play in this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“You could hardly turn on a golf telecast over the past year-and-a-half and not see Tyrrell among the leaders, and on a few occasions, he’s been holding the trophy at the end,” said PING president John K. Solheim.

“Tyrrell has won six times since 2016 and has climbed to ninth on the Official World Golf Ranking. He’s brought the success he achieved on the European Tour over to the States where, in March, he earned his first PGA Tour victory on a big stage at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

“We appreciate his competitiveness and determination, and we’re proud to be associated with a truly international player who can compete with anyone, anywhere. His record of consistency proves that.”

In addition to his PGA Tour win, Hatton has five European Tour victories, most recently in October in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where he gave the G425 driver its first title on its tour debut.

The 29-year-old has also amassed four major championships top-10s and was a member of the European team that won the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

“There’s a comfort level with the people at PING and with their clubs tee to green that gives me a lot reassurance and confidence that I’m always in a good position to play my best golf,” Hatton said.

“I have enjoyed working with PING for a number of years now, and the team know exactly what I need to compete at the highest level. I’m excited for the future knowing that I will continue to have PING as part of my team”.