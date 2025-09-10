Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

When Tyrrell Hatton was asked how he celebrated making his fourth European Ryder Cup team, nobody in the press room could have predicted quite what was coming next.

At the BMW PGA Championship here at Wentworth, Hatton was detailing a rather messy night out with Jon Rahm in Indianapolis. Rahm had just won LIV Golf’s $18million individual title, while captain Luke Donald confirmed to Hatton that he had qualified for the European side automatically.

For more reasons than one, there was cause for a blowout.

And so in vivid, if horrific detail, Hatton unashamedly proceeded to bare all on a heavy night that had some pretty grim consequences.

“Yeah, I do not want to feel that bad the next day,” he began. “That was aggressive. I won’t go into details of what state that I woke up to.”

He did.

“If you want to know, I’ll tell you,” he smiled without, without much persuasion. “When I actually get back into the room, I fell across the bed sideways, and then I had woken myself up throwing up in that position. And I had then fallen back asleep in that position. Then as I’d woken up, I had gotten sick all down my arms, both sides, all down my shirt.

“I get off the bed and walk around to the bathroom, look in the mirror, and I’m sick in my face, in my bed. How I set an alarm to make a flight in a few hours’ time, I don’t know.

“Waking up in a slightly more sober state was horrendous. I ended up calling Emily (his wife) saying ‘I don’t know what to do.’ I was rushing to make the room somewhat acceptable before leaving.

“I ended up stripping the bed, leaving some cash and a note, saying ‘I was really sorry, I was sick in the bed in the night, please throw it in the trash.’ I feel like I did the right thing but obviously in a pretty bad state.

“If you saw the room that we just sat in drinking, you’d be like, what are you doing? But it ended up being fun. Well, I fell asleep at the table and then I ended up getting woken up and everyone had basically left. It just shows I was good craic at the end of the night, anyway!”

All this begs a few questions. One being: What on earth had Hatton been drinking?

“Well, I had like six glasses of wine at dinner, and then I had a double gin and tonic,” Hatton continued.

“And then Jon was deciding what he wanted and he said Disaronno sours, and I was like, perfect, go on then. They go down very easily. And then I was starting the chant of basically getting someone to down it, and every cocktail that then followed was a shot.

“So we then ran out of Disaronno Sour. The guy at the bar made some hazelnut sour which wasn’t great and there was a few of them. Then there was a margarita and then there was a strawberry vodka thing. God, it was aggressive. It was horrible. But I mean, it was funny at the time.”

A sign of things to come if Europe pull off a monumental away victory in New York?

“I’d like to think that we would celebrate pretty well, and there is a good chance I will be throwing up,” Hatton laughed.

“But hopefully I’m not like falling asleep and I can enjoy most of the night with everyone.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.