Tyrrell Hatton will play in Europe’s Ryder Cup warm-up event as he underlines his desire to be part of Luke Donald’s team in New York.

The Team Cup will return at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the new year, featuring ten players from Continental Europe taking on ten players from Great Britain and Ireland.

Francesco Molinari and Justin Rose will be playing captains for the two teams, with four of the winning 2023 team set to be involved in a playing capacity.

The three-day event takes places from January 10-12, carrying similar format as the biennial showdown against the United States. It is viewed as a rare platform to impress captain Donald in a team environment.

The teams will play one session of fourballs on the Friday, two sessions of foursomes on the Saturday and one session of singles on Sunday, with every player competing in each session.

So far, Hatton is the only LIV player named in the Middle East, with Jon Rahm and Adrian Meronk not making the trip to represent Molinari’s Continental Europe team.

It was first revealed by bunkered.co.uk on Monday that Sergio Garcia has re-applied for his DP World Tour card, but the Spaniard is still to serve suspensions on his old circuit.

So while the 44-year-old is desperate to make a big comeback at Bethpage next year, he cannot be welcomed back to the team room at this stage.

Both Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard will play for the Continental Team, with Tommy Fleetwood set to tee it up on Rose’s Great British and Irish side.

Paul Waring, who secured his PGA Tour card after a stunning win at Yas Links in the same region this month, joins Rose’s team which also includes Aaron Rai, Matt Wallace and Laurie Canter.

“Fran, Justin and I are really excited by the two teams which will assemble at the Team Cup in January,” Donald said. “There’s a great mix of youth and experience on both sides and there will certainly be a competitive atmosphere at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort.

“This event provided valuable insight for a number of players who eventually made it to Marco Simone, with six of the 20 competitors in 2023 going on to play in the Ryder Cup, three of those making their debut appearances, and we’re excited to see who can make their mark in next year as they try and earn a place in my side for New York City.”

The final player from each team will be confirmed after the Nedbank Challenge next month.

Team Cup teams 2025

Here are the Team Cup teams in full ahead of the match in Abu Dhabi…

Continental Team

Francesco Molinari (C)

Nicolai Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard

Matteo Manassero

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Niklas Norgaard

Thorbjorn Olesen

Matthieu Pavon

Antoine Rozner

TBC

Great Britian and Ireland Team

Justin Rose (C)

Laurie Canter

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Tom McKibbin

Aaron Rai

Jordan Smith

Matt Wallace

Paul Waring

TBC

Ben Parsons