Tyrrell Hatton is under par at the US Open. With 36 holes under his belt at Pinehurst No.2, the Englishman is playing the kind of golf that could give him a chance come Sunday.

But how is he getting the job done around one of this championship’s most brutal courses?

“Sort of internally screaming for the most part,” he told reporters after his second round 71. “Yeah, there’s just no, like, rest. There’s no easy shots. It’s quite a stressful five and a half hours, to be honest.”

Hatton’s happiest moment of the week has been “the dessert that the chef has been doing this week in the house.” Peanut butter brownies and chocolate mousse have been on the menu for Hatton and housemate Matt Fitzpatrick, providing the LIV Golf star with more joy than any of his shots this week.

The 32-year-old is famously hot-headed on the course and never looks like he’s truly enjoying himself. It’s the same deal if he’s in contention or miles outside the cut line.

The outbursts on the fairways and greens have been met with both laughter and derision from golf fans and many would assume that his expletive-laden eruptions have landed him in hot water over the years.

And it has emerged that is indeed true, but only to an extent. Hatton was asked how much he’s been fined for losing his temper over the years – and his answer was not what you might expect.

This was the press conference exchange:

Q. Do you have any idea how much you’ve been fined over the years for outbursts?

HATTON: How much I’ve been fined? I think you’d actually be shocked because you’re thinking it’s ridiculous amounts. Now, don’t get me wrong; it’s still a lot of money, but it is nowhere near—give me your best guess.

Q. $100,000?

HATTON: Mate, you are not even close.

Q. Higher?

HATTON: Not even—I think even with the DP World Tour, I reckon I haven’t reached double digits. It’s still quite a bit of money, but it’s nowhere near where you were saying.

