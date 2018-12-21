search
Golf News

Tyrrell Hatton's Ryder Cup-inspired early Christmas present is AMAZING

By bunkered.co.uk21 December, 2018
Tyrrell Hatton will always look back on 2018 with fond memories, largely due to making his Ryder Cup debut and helping Europe win back the trophy.

The Englishman contributed one point to the cause in Europe's demolition of USA at Le Golf National and, to mark the victory, Hatton recently treated himself to an early Ryder Cup-inspired Christmas present.

Check out this ClubCar golf cart which, we're sure you'll agree, looks pretty awesome.

Here's another angle of it, with the 17.5-10.5 scoreline - the biggest winning margin in the match since 2006 - on full show just to rub it in that little bit further.

Tyrrell Hatton Golf Cart

Top trolling, Tyrrell!

