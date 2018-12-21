Tyrrell Hatton's Ryder Cup-inspired early Christmas present is AMAZING

Tyrrell Hatton will always look back on 2018 with fond memories, largely due to making his Ryder Cup debut and helping Europe win back the trophy.



The Englishman contributed one point to the cause in Europe's demolition of USA at Le Golf National and, to mark the victory, Hatton recently treated himself to an early Ryder Cup-inspired Christmas present.

• No question, these are the coolest golf buggies in the world



• JustGiving page set up to help family stricken by Machrihanish fire



Check out this ClubCar golf cart which, we're sure you'll agree, looks pretty awesome.



Here's another angle of it, with the 17.5-10.5 scoreline - the biggest winning margin in the match since 2006 - on full show just to rub it in that little bit further.

• $20 bonus for bunkered readers with new Fantasy Sports partner



Top trolling, Tyrrell!

