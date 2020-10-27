search
Golf News

Golf News

UH-OH! Bryson DeChambeau hits his biggest drive so far

By Michael McEwan24 October, 2020
Bryson De Chambeau New Launch Monitor Data

"I'm not going to stop. We're going to be messing with some head designs and doing some amazing with things with Cobra to make it feasible to hit these drives maybe 360, 370, maybe even farther."

Those were the words of Bryson DeChambeau in the immediate aftermath of his US Open victory last month. 

Not that anybody expected any different, it appears he's been true to his word. 

On Friday afternoon, the American posted his latest launch monitor data on his Instagram story - and, with The Masters just around the corner, they make for interesting reading.

Very interesting reading.

According to the man himself, yesterday was the first time that he carried the ball over 400 yards. 

De Chambeau Numbers

His ball speed is particularly eye-catching. At 211mph, it's more than 40mph faster than the current PGA Tour average. For context, Cameron Champ led the tour in Ball Speed in the 2019/20 season, averaging 189.18mph with a fastest speed of 195.05mph. DeChambeau, for what it's worth, averaged 184.73mph with a season-best of 197.59mph.

So yeah, he's making gains.

It's worth noting some other factors amongst the data. For one, DeChambeau's monster hit was somewhat wind-assisted. You can see at the top of the screen that there was a 20mph breeze behind him. He's pulled it 41.5 yards to the left, too.

However, it also appears to have been particularly cool at 53˚F - approximately 11.7˚C - and, as we know, the colder the conditions, the shorter the ball goes. 

This particular drive was also achieved without the 48-inch driver he has been talking about using at Augusta National.

Whichever way you cut it, it's an obscenely impressive poke by the US Open champ and one which is bound to intensify the distance debate.

DeChambeau also shared high-definition footage of the impact of his new-found power on his golf ball.

Could watch this all day...

Golf News

Gleneagles to host 2022 Senior Open
Masters schedule released with one key feature AXED
Ocean Tee making sustainable waves on European Tour
Scots club safeguards future with world-class short game facility
