search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsUh-oh! Hank Haney defends his 'Lee' prediction

Golf News

Uh-oh! Hank Haney defends his 'Lee' prediction

By Michael McEwan03 June, 2019
Hank Haney LPGA US Women's Open Jeongeun Lee6 Ladies Golf Major Championships SiriusXM PGA Tour radio Twitter
Hank Haney

Just days after issuing an apology, Hank Haney has now defended his prediction that a golfer called Lee would win the US Women’s Open.

Haney, Tiger Woods’ former coach, was widely condemned for disparaging remarks he made about women’s golf ahead of last week’s major at Charleston Country Club.

In a podcast for SiriusXM PGA Tour radio, the 63-year-old said that he couldn’t name six players on the LPGA, didn’t know where the event was taking lace and predicted that ‘Lee’ would win.

• New caddie film set for Edinburgh festival

• Nicklaus item could sell for ‘millions’

“If I didn’t have to name a first name, I’d get a bunch of them right,” said Haney.

The comments drew criticism from across the game. Woods, about whom he wrote a controversial book following their split in 2010, said he “got what he deserved” whilst Michelle Wie said: “Racism and sexism are no laughing matter.”

Haney apologised for the remarks and was suspended from his regular SiriusXM slot pending further investigation.

Jeongeun Lee6

• Phil confident of completing career grand slam

The end of the matter? Not quite.

As South Korea's Jeongeun Lee6 was closing out her first major victory last night – holding off Angel Yin, So Yeon Ryu and Lexi Thomson – Haney was on Twitter trying to justify the comments he made.

• New mum hoping to make impression at LSO

After Lee6 – who added the numerical suffix to better distinguish herself from other players with the same name – had officially sealed the title, Haney was back at the keyboard

Haney 1920 Screengrab Tweet

That tweet was subsequently deleted and replaced with this:

• Pros look down on ams, says US star

e later quote-tweeted a user identifying himself as ‘FREE HANK HANEY… HE WAS RIGHT’:

Related Articles - Hank Haney

Related Articles - LPGA

Related Articles - US Women's Open

Related Articles - Ladies Golf

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Twitter

Golf News

Kevin Craggs joins IMG Academy
TaylorMade unveils US Open bag - and it's a STUNNER!
Tributes paid to visionary course designer
Heather MacRae: Brave Scot targets WPGA Cup amid cancer battle
Shock split for DJ ahead of US Open

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Put your golf swing into fifth gear
Watch
play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
See all videos right arrow