Uh-oh! Is Tiger Woods nursing yet another injury?

Concerns over the fitness of Tiger Woods surfaced again when the 15-time major winner showed up for the third round of the US Open with black tape strapped to his neck.



Woods, 43, was seen with the black tape poking out from underneath his collar, raising concerns that the Masters champ might have suffered an injury flare-up.

The tape is believed to be KT tape, or kinesio tape, which is designed to provide pain relief as well as support for muscles, ligaments and tendons.

Woods was first spotted wearing the tape during last year’s Open Championship at Carnoustie. Adding to the concern is the fact that he pulled out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, citing a neck strain that he had been battling since the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Woods has been well below his best at Pebble Beach so far this week and, after posting a third round 71 to lie level-par for the tournament and way out of title contention, he was coy about his physical condition.



Asked if the tape on his neck was related to an injury or purely precautionary, the 15-time major champ didn't give much away.

"When it's cold like this, everything is achy," he said. "It's just part of the deal. It's been like that for years. The forces have to go somewhere. And if they're not in the lower back, they're in the neck, and if not, they're in the mid-back and if not they go to the knee. You name it."

He added: "Let me put it this way, I feel every shot I hit. I think that's always going to be the place from here going forward."