search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsUH-OH! Ominous news for the US Open...

Golf News

UH-OH! Ominous news for the US Open...

By Michael McEwan26 March, 2020
US Open Major chamionships Winged Foot USGA coronavirus Postponement PGA Tour European Tour
Us Open Trophy

First, it was the Masters. Then, the US PGA Championship. Now, could the US Open become the latest men's major championship to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic?

If the latest developments at this year's host venue are anything to go by, you should absolutely brace yourself for that happening. 

Winged Foot Golf Club, which is due to host the US Open for the sixth time from June 18-21, has been instructed to close its doors "indefinitely".

An executive order by New York governor Andrew Cuomo requires non-essential businesses to close from Sunday evening. This, in turn, will bring a halt to preparations for this year's championship at Winged Foot, located just five miles from a coronavirus "containment zone" set up in New Rochelle.

• Top club "might not survive" corona crisis

• Can UK greenkeepers still go to work?

• BLOG - A perspective on golf in times of pause

Despite the news, organisers remain hopeful that the event will go ahead as scheduled, but will make a final decision on it in the middle of April.

WATCH - 14 CLUB CHALLENGE... AMATEUR EDITION!

In a statement, the USGA said: "We continue to hold the dates for the US Open at Winged Foot in June and monitor all available guidance and regulations from the CDC, WHO and other federal, state and local authorities to do what is in the best interests of the community for the health and safety of all those involved.

• Butch warns against "getting into bed" with Saudis

• Meet the tours that are refusing to shut down

• Introducing bunkered's 'School of Golf'

"We had previously stopped the build of our corporate hospitality tents and are creating contingency plans should we need to pivot, given that postponement is a possibility. It is premature at this point to speculate on any potential date or location changes, but we expect to make a decision sometime in the middle of April.''

All tournaments on the PGA Tour and European Tour have been either suspended or cancelled until May 21 at the very earliest.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - Major chamionships

Related Articles - Winged Foot

Related Articles - USGA

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - Postponement

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - European Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TITLEIST VOKEY SM8 WEDGES REVIEW – How important are fresh grooves?
Vokey
play button
G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?
Ping
play button
14 CLUB CHALLENGE - THE AMATEUR EDITION!
14 Club Challenge
play button
HOW TO PITCH IT CLOSE | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 4)
Vokey
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Colin Montgomerie to buy "controlling stake" in Rangers
"Today's the day to save your golf club"
Scots pro in contention on American satellite tour
Tiger-Phil re-match reportedly in the pipeline
Coronavirus: Another European Tour event POSTPONED

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Don’t shorten your swing says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Don’t close your clubface at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow