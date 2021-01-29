Reader discretion advised!

Phil Mickelson is back with more cringeworthy 'dad dancing'.

The five-time major champion generated a ton of headlines in August 2018 when a video of him busting his best moves for clothing partner Mizzen+Main went viral.

Now, he's back doing more of the same and channeling his inner Tom Cruise.

In the new skit, Mickelson, 50, is seen on a Zoom call with Mizzen+Main staffers. When he thinks it's over, he strips down to his boxers and starts dancing like Cruise's character Joel in 1983 movie Risky Business.

There's just one problem - Phil hasn't ended the call properly.

Check it out...

Let’s all be the best version of ourselves in 2021. Dance like no one is watching @MizzenAndMainpic.twitter.com/WVOmLLJzKW — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) January 25, 2021

Oh, Phil.

Phil, Phil, Phil.

What must his kids think?!

Listen!

