Uh-oh... Phil Mickelson is back with more terrible 'dad dancing'

Golf News

Uh-oh... Phil Mickelson is back with more terrible 'dad dancing'

By bunkered.co.uk26 January, 2021
Phil Mickelson Mizzen+Main Tour News dancing Apparel PGA Tour Tom Cruise
Phil Mickelson

Reader discretion advised!

Phil Mickelson is back with more cringeworthy 'dad dancing'.

The five-time major champion generated a ton of headlines in August 2018 when a video of him busting his best moves for clothing partner Mizzen+Main went viral. 

Now, he's back doing more of the same and channeling his inner Tom Cruise.

• Brooks Koepka announces shock split

• PGA Tour winner could be forced to leave the game

• WATCH - Pro tries weirdest grip we've ever seen

In the new skit, Mickelson, 50, is seen on a Zoom call with Mizzen+Main staffers. When he thinks it's over, he strips down to his boxers and starts dancing like Cruise's character Joel in 1983 movie Risky Business.

There's just one problem - Phil hasn't ended the call properly. 

Check it out...

Oh, Phil.

Phil, Phil, Phil. 

What must his kids think?!

Listen!

JAMIE MURRAY ON ANDY'S SHANKS, RAFA'S SWING AND THE BEST GOLFERS ON THE ATP TOUR

