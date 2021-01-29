Reader discretion advised!
Phil Mickelson is back with more cringeworthy 'dad dancing'.
The five-time major champion generated a ton of headlines in August 2018 when a video of him busting his best moves for clothing partner Mizzen+Main went viral.
Now, he's back doing more of the same and channeling his inner Tom Cruise.
• Brooks Koepka announces shock split
• PGA Tour winner could be forced to leave the game
• WATCH - Pro tries weirdest grip we've ever seen
In the new skit, Mickelson, 50, is seen on a Zoom call with Mizzen+Main staffers. When he thinks it's over, he strips down to his boxers and starts dancing like Cruise's character Joel in 1983 movie Risky Business.
There's just one problem - Phil hasn't ended the call properly.
Check it out...
Let’s all be the best version of ourselves in 2021. Dance like no one is watching @MizzenAndMainpic.twitter.com/WVOmLLJzKW— Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) January 25, 2021
Oh, Phil.
Phil, Phil, Phil.
What must his kids think?!
Listen!
JAMIE MURRAY ON ANDY'S SHANKS, RAFA'S SWING AND THE BEST GOLFERS ON THE ATP TOUR