Golf News

UK club devastated by arson attack

By Ryan Crombie27 April, 2021
A golf club in England has been ravaged by a fire, in what is thought to have been an arson attack on the clubhouse.

Marsden Park Golf Club, a Lancashire-based club, went up in a blaze on Monday April 19 and suffered around £100,000 worth of damage.

Four fire engines turned up at the scene on the Monday evening and fought the raging inferno for several hours before bringing it under control.

“We’re just about to start the deep clean of the clubhouse, so we can hopefully get the kitchen back open to some extent,” Marsden Park Golf Club owner, Neil Reeves, explained to bunkered.co.uk.

“We are going to need a new roof, a new balcony, a new decking area and new windows. It’s going to take some time get back up and running.

“In the meantime, we have set up a marquee outside and are serving food and drinks from a barbecue that we kindly had donated to us from one of the members. We have rallied together quite well and we are doing an amazing job.”

Despite the devastation that the fire has dealt the club, owner Reeves is maintaining a positive attitude as he begins the rebuilding process.

“At the end of the day, nobody has died,” he added. “Everyone has been through an awful lot over the last year. We have just got to keep going as we still have a lot of people who want to play golf and we must look after them. That’s our focus and we have to look onwards and upwards.”

Reeves, who took over the club four years ago from Pendle Borough Council, has worked hard to bring Marsden Park back from the brink of closure and says that recent events won’t deter him from continuing to do so.

“The golf club was ten days away from closing when we stepped in,” added Reeves. “Now, it’s busier than it’s ever been. We are just short of 300 members and now an integral part of the community.

“Financially, we are in a good place. We have just invested £30,000 in new machinery and we are on the up.”

