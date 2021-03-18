UK course gets green light for £13m redevelopment

North Tyneside Council has voted unanimously to grant planning consent for the development of a £13m golf centre development in Wallsend.



The multi-million-pound revamp of Centurion Golf Club on the outskirts of Newcastle, which could create up to 100 jobs, has been approved a year after original proposals were rejected by the council.

Harrison Golf and Leisure Newcastle Ltd will transform the existing Centurion Golf Club into a state-of-the-art golf facility, featuring a high-tech driving range whilst also carrying out a radical redesign of the golf course.



The proposed two-storey building will feature 54 bays, complete with virtual reality digital technology. The advanced digital technology tracking equipment transposes players’ shots onto digital screens, which can show a number of virtual reality games or a selection of world-renowned golf courses.

The main building to the rear of the bays will contain a sports bar and restaurant, pro shop, golf academy, kitchens, function rooms and offices. The building will also perform as a new clubhouse for the Wallsend Golf Club with locker rooms and changing facilities linking directly with the course.

“We’re obviously delighted to have planning consent for what we believe will be the finest leisure facility of its kind in the country,” said Phil Harrison, director of HG&L Newcastle Ltd.

“In addition to the new range, we have also completely redesigned the golf course in line with the latest PGA thinking to reverse the decline of traditional golf clubs by attracting new members to new forms of the game.

“Our model, combining a state-of-the-art driving range with the redesigned course, will welcome a whole new range of players. Through the golf academy, we are committed to developing the region’s golfers, both young and old.”

The newly-designed course, which will offer six, 12 and 18-hole rounds to visitors, has had substantial investment in a comprehensive drainage system, the introduction of two new water features and new planting to enhance biodiversity.

“Centurion Park is the perfect site for us to launch the new concept and the end result will be an innovative and professionally designed course with a truly superb facility in the golf centre, providing some 100 jobs,” said Chris Sanderson, managing director of STR Enterprises Ltd, who will manage the facility.

“The development not only secures the long-term future of golf at Centurion Park but will also become a major visitor attraction in its own right, drawing both golfers wanting year-round facilities and families and young people new to the game.”