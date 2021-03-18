search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsUK course gets green light for £13m redevelopment

Golf News

UK course gets green light for £13m redevelopment

By Ryan Crombie18 March, 2021
Golf in England grassroots golf Golf News Golf Course centurion golf course Wallsend Golf Club
Centurion Golf Centre Driving Bays Copy

North Tyneside Council has voted unanimously to grant planning consent for the development of a £13m golf centre development in Wallsend. 

The multi-million-pound revamp of Centurion Golf Club on the outskirts of Newcastle, which could create up to 100 jobs, has been approved a year after original proposals were rejected by the council.

Harrison Golf and Leisure Newcastle Ltd will transform the existing Centurion Golf Club into a state-of-the-art golf facility, featuring a high-tech driving range whilst also carrying out a radical redesign of the golf course.

• PGA Tour announces "Ryder Cup for seniors"

• Scots club unveils stunning new clubhouse

• WATCH - Sergio misses tap-in at The PLAYERS

The proposed two-storey building will feature 54 bays, complete with virtual reality digital technology. The advanced digital technology tracking equipment transposes players’ shots onto digital screens, which can show a number of virtual reality games or a selection of world-renowned golf courses.

The main building to the rear of the bays will contain a sports bar and restaurant, pro shop, golf academy, kitchens, function rooms and offices. The building will also perform as a new clubhouse for the Wallsend Golf Club with locker rooms and changing facilities linking directly with the course.

Centurion Golf Centre Interior

“We’re obviously delighted to have planning consent for what we believe will be the finest leisure facility of its kind in the country,” said Phil Harrison, director of HG&L Newcastle Ltd.

“In addition to the new range, we have also completely redesigned the golf course in line with the latest PGA thinking to reverse the decline of traditional golf clubs by attracting new members to new forms of the game.

“Our model, combining a state-of-the-art driving range with the redesigned course, will welcome a whole new range of players. Through the golf academy, we are committed to developing the region’s golfers, both young and old.”

• WATCH - DeChambeau TOPS drive at Sawgrass

• Tiger provides update on condition after crash

The newly-designed course, which will offer six, 12 and 18-hole rounds to visitors, has had substantial investment in a comprehensive drainage system, the introduction of two new water features and new planting to enhance biodiversity.

Centurion Golf Centre Driving Bays Copy Centurion Golf External1 Jpg

“Centurion Park is the perfect site for us to launch the new concept and the end result will be an innovative and professionally designed course with a truly superb facility in the golf centre, providing some 100 jobs,” said Chris Sanderson, managing director of STR Enterprises Ltd, who will manage the facility.

“The development not only secures the long-term future of golf at Centurion Park but will also become a major visitor attraction in its own right, drawing both golfers wanting year-round facilities and families and young people new to the game.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf in England

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - Golf News

Related Articles - Golf Course

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
I LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review
Titleist
play button
THE BEST CLUBS FOR GOLFERS ON A TIGHT BUDGET! - Wilson D9 review
Wilson
play button
YOUR NEW SHORT GAME SAVIOUR? – TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW wedges review
TaylorMade
play button
TITLEIST Pro V1 vs Pro V1x – Which one should you be playing?
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Study: Golf architects ‘optimistic’ about industry’s post-pandemic future
UK course gets green light for £13m redevelopment
Lee Westwood to change caddie for the Masters
Padraig Harrington shares six reasons for an equipment rollback
Tiger Woods provides fresh update following horror crash

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Take the club away on the correct path
Watch
play button
The correct set up is crucial
Watch
play button
Every swing should start with a good posture
Watch
play button
How to improve your ball striking
Watch
See all videos right arrow