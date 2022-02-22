search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsUK golf clubs ‘concerned’ over age of members as numbers rise

Golf News

UK golf clubs ‘concerned’ over age of members as numbers rise

By Jamie Hall22 February, 2022
Hillier Hopkins Survey Golf Clubs club news Membership
Golf Survey 2022

Golf clubs across the UK are “concerned” about the average age of members, a study has found – but membership is on the rise.

According to an annual report produced by accountancy firm Hillier Hopkins, nearly two-thirds of members are over the age of 50, with a third over 61. It also found three-quarters of members were male. 

The study, which covered 99 clubs around the country, also revealed 80% were planning to increase their prices for 2022. 

However, in more positive news, more than half of the clubs surveyed said they had a waiting list for membership, and 87% said they would be willing to change rules to encourage more young people to join. 

•  Club plans to rebuild 'destroyed' range

“2021 has been a much better year for golf clubs with 79% of members clubs and 88% of proprietary clubs reporting growth in the year,” said Matt Bailey, senior manager at Hillier Hopkins.  

“53% of clubs report waiting lists for members compared to just 22% of clubs in 2019, the year before the pandemic. 

“Clubs are however concerned that the age of membership remains stubbornly high, with almost three quarters of club members aged over 50, and with 33% of members aged over 61. All clubs continue to work hard to attract younger and greater numbers of female members.”

Nearly half of clubs now offer flexible memberships, the study found, with an average of 29,000 rounds played at each of the clubs surveyed. 

The average green fee was £31 for members and £58 for non members, while 77% of clubs kept membership prices under £1,612.

On average, clubs employed 25 full-time staff – but most had minimal cash surpluses, averaging just £64,000. 

• Popular course rages at dog walkers

“We all know information is king in ensuring a business can maximise on its services and bottom-line income. Even more valuable this year since we have all battled through changes in operation and closedowns due to Covid restrictions in operation,” said Doug Poole, chief executive of the UK Golf Federation.  

“Therefore, the Hillier Hopkins Members and Proprietary Golf Clubs Survey and Report 2021/22 is perfectly timed with some excellent insights into costing levels, changes, staffing numbers and operational matters.” 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Hillier Hopkins

Related Articles - Survey

Related Articles - Golf Clubs

Related Articles - club news

Related Articles - Membership

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Zach Johnson: Major champ set for US Ryder Cup captaincy
Reports: PGA Tour chief tells Saudi stars to ‘walk out the door'
'Something has to give': Top star wades into distance row
Phil Mickelson “deeply sorry” for recent antics
Inaugural bunkered LIVE hailed a “huge success”

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
play button
Put your golf swing into fifth gear
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s takeaway tips
Watch
play button
Use your hands less during the golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow