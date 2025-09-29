Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

We know where the 2027 Ryder Cup will be played. That’s Adare Manor. And the trophy will head back to Europe in 2031, when Camiral, near Barcelona stages the contest.

But what about the 2035 Ryder Cup? Well, four English venues are tabling bids to host the biennial bash between Europe and the US, and one of them has begun a major renovation project in the hope of landing the event.

Initial ground works are underway on a project to build a new championship golf course at Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa, on the border of Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire. It would be capable of hosting top-flight tournaments, including, potentially, the Ryder Cup.

It’s owned by The Arora Group, who have submitted plans to Central Bedfordshire Council to remodel and extend the existing golf course and construct a new clubhouse and offices.

Local officials approved the original plans in June 2023, but the latest amendments to Luton Hoo include the construction of three extra holes and a new cart path. And the requested changes have now been unanimously approved by councillors.

“We’re incredibly proud to be the current custodians of Luton Hoo,” said Ryan Nicholls, director of projects and developments at the Arora Group. “It’s a wonderful site in need of love, care and protection to ensure its survival for future centuries and generations.

“The hotel is due to close next week to allow us to implement our regeneration programme across the estate. It was identified there were difficulties with the spectator viewing at the 14th and 15th holes, which would have required more tree clearance.

“To avoid that, we’ve proposed this modification and the extra three holes. This allows golfers to choose their route and is a unique selling point. It allows the delivery of an 18-hole course with adequate spectator viewing, without having to cross the lake.”

He continued: “The Arora Group has been clear that the aim is to develop a championship grade course, and this will facilitate that goal. We remain committed to delivering all of the social, heritage and economic benefits of the original scheme, with an increase in golf employment of 155 per cent, the desilting of the northern lake and improvements to the ecological landscape.”

The five-star Luton Hoo Hotel covers 1,065 acres and dates back to the late 18th century. The 18-hole golf course, meanwhile, was designed by Mike Smith and features no bunkers, as they weren’t permitted to be constructed.

The Belfry, which remains the most recent English venue to host the Ryder Cup in 2002, is one of the other four venues in the running for the 2035 showdown. London Golf Club, in Kent, and a proposed new venue at Hulton Park, in Bolton, are also in the mix.

