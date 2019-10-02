UK golf participation on the rise

Golf membership and participation is on the up among UK Golf Federation members.

According to a new report by the UK Golf Federation, their members are experiencing a major growth in the numbers of people playing golf and new members joining their facilities.

Some member clubs reported green fees growth year-on-year of over 14%, with some having a 25% increase in membership over the last five years.



• LPGA players' anger at ‘unfair criticism’

With many golf clubs struggling and some notable closures over the last few years, the members of the UK Golf Federation have continued to invest and reinvest to enhance facilities and improve customer experience.

“New or independent golfers want a complete package for both the family and themselves – from driving range, golf course through to catering, these must engage with all the family and are key in making customers happy to spend plenty of time enjoying their day out with us,” said Richard Haygarth, Chairman of the UK Golf Federation.

• Richie Ramsay rejects Rory's course criticism



• Rory admits timing of course criticism was wrong

“Having over 350 golf facility members the UK Golf Federation offers an easy and relaxed pathway to trying golf and growing golf participation though open access golf facilities “

• New Sun Mountain bag range has it all

The UK Golf Federation is a group of golf courses and golf facilities that work in tandem to promote the game and ensure open access for the public to member golf facilities.