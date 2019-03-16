search
HomeGolf News"Unacceptable" - Rory McIlroy demands action on slow play

"Unacceptable" - Rory McIlroy demands action on slow play

By Michael McEwan16 March, 2019
Rory McIlroy Players Championship TPC Sawgrass PGA Tour Slow play Tommy Fleetwood
Rory McIlroy has hit out at the slow pokes on the PGA Tour and called for golf to get “a little tougher”. 

McIlroy carded a seven-under 65 in round two of the Players Championship to join Tommy Fleetwood at the top of the leaderboard after 36 holes at TPC Sawgrass. 

The duo are three shots clear of their nearest challengers Jim Furyk, Brian Harman, Ian Poulter and Abraham Ancer.

However, despite being perfectly placed to make a title tilt this weekend, four-time major winner McIlroy was unhappy at the pace of play during round two.

“They don't do anything about it,” said the 29-year-old. “It’s become somewhat of an epidemic on tour. 

“Look, it's our livelihoods, and people are going to take their time, and as the course dries up and gets firmer and gets tougher, guys are going to take their time. But the fact that someone didn't finish yesterday because there wasn't enough light to finish, that's unacceptable.”

McIlroy met the press five hours and forty minutes after his second round teed off and called on the powers-that-be to start taking action.

“I get that it can take five hours to play out there, but it shouldn't take any over that,” he added. “Honestly, I think they should just being a little tougher and start penalising shots earlier, and that would be an easy way to fix it.

