Jordan Spieth has penned a new deal with apparel giants Under Armour following his latest PGA Tour victory.

The 13-time PGA Tour winner collected his latest victory last weekend at the RBC Heritage thanks to a play-off victory over American Ryder Cup teammate Patrick Cantlay. Now, he’s committed to four more years with the iconic Under Armour brand.

Spieth was initially on a ten-year-deal with the apparel giants, but that has since been extended by another four years. The American will now be with the brand until at least the end of 2029.

• Grace Crawford wins Helen Holm Open



• Matty Wilson wins Battle Trophy

The three-time major winner has been with Under Armour since 2013, and is now pretty synonymous with Under Armour gear.



Wholesome content from Jordan Spieth 🙌 https://t.co/kDiRcymIJG — bunkered (@BunkeredOnline) April 18, 2022

“Under Armour took a chance on me," said Spieth. “I was just leaving school and I didn’t have a PGA Tour status, which in golf means everything.

“I’m always trying to just push myself and get 1% better each day," he added.



• First PGA Tour pro requests LIV permission



• Dylan Frittelli speaks out on bizarre ruling

Sean Eggert, SVP of Global Sports Marketing at Under Armour had this to say on the continued partnership.

“We’re incredibly honoured to continue working with Spieth for years to come. He’s an athlete who truly embodies what it means to strive for more. Jordan’s future is bright, which was evident in his spectacular performance in Hilton Head this weekend, and we look forward to being with him on this journey as he continues to grow with us, challenge us and make us better at what we do.

“We couldn’t be prouder to have him on our team.”