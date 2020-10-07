Unexploded bombs found on course at Royal Troon

A bomb disposal unit attended Royal Troon today after several explosive devices were reportedly discovered on one of the Ayrshire golf club's courses.

The Herald is reporting that the "unexploded military devices" were found on the Portland Course whilst maintenance work was being carried out.

The Portland is one of two 18-hole layouts at Royal Troon. Its big sister, the Old Course, is an Open Championship host venue and, in August, staged the AIG Women's Open for the first time.

• Edinburgh course targeted by vandals

• Emotional Lawrie bids farewell to European Tour

• MacIntyre explains decision to split with caddie

Police were called to the scene shortly after midday today followed by a unit from a Royal Navy bomb disposal team, who were dispatched to remove and destroy the devices.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: "Around 12.10 m on Monday, October 5, police were called after a number of unexploded military ordnance devices were discovered on the Portland Course which was undergoing maintenance at Royal Troon Golf Course, Troon.

Listen!

TWITTER TROLLS, COVID CHAOS & ... BEYONCE'S BOWEL MOVEMENTS?!

"The Explosives Ordnance Division (EOD) of the Royal Navy is at the scene and will safely remove the items and carry out a controlled explosion this afternoon at a safe location away from the golf course."

The statement added there was no wider risk to the public.

• LPGA star opens up on receiving death threats



• PGA Tour confirms return of fans next month

Designed by the great Willie Fernie - who was, for a time, the head professional at Royal Troon - the Portland Course opened for play in 1896.

It is named after the Dukes of Portland who, in the 19th century, played a crucial role in the building of docks at Troon harbour and who helped to create coal mines in nearby Kilmarnock.