Unfinished St Andrews course goes up for sale

Golf News

Unfinished St Andrews course goes up for sale

By Michael McEwan23 April, 2020
Feddinch Golf Club St Andrews golf courses Home of Golf Golf In Scotland Amateur Golf grassroots golf
Feddinch

A half-complete golf course on the outskirts of St Andrews has been put up for sale.

The Feddinch Club has been placed on the market, with scope for purchasers to continue to develop the golf course - originally routed by former Open champion Tom Weiskopf - or to create another commercial or tourism-related venture on the site. 

A third option, to return the land to agricultural use, is also on the table. 

First mooted back in 2004, when permission was granted for a golf course on the site to the south-east of St Andrews, off the A915 Largo Road, the development was originally pitched as an ultra high-end private members' golf club. 

• Glasgow golf club "saddened" by lockdown damage

• Borders club faces uncertain future due to COVID-19

• BLOG - Scottish Golf: A never-ending disaster

The course was shaped, with tees and greens levelled and bunkers prepared, before a combination of factors - the global economic downturn, bad weather and ill health on the part of the project director - resulted in work grinding to a sudden halt. 

Planning consent for the clubhouse for the Scotia Investment group was renewed in January 2017 but on the strict condition that it would lapse in three years if construction had not begun by then.

That term has expired, with the 240-acre plot of land now up for sale.

Feddinch Golf

George Lorimer of selling agent Galbraith told The Courier: "Subject to planning there is potentially scope for a purchaser to continue with the development and create a superb new course with some lovely coastal views with the benefit of a fantastic unrivalled location.

• Karin Sharp takes reins of Scottish Golf

• Scottish Golf CEO McKinlay resigns

“The site also has excellent potential for a variety of other commercial uses, subject to planning permission, and is only ten minutes by car to St Andrews and the glorious Fife coast.

“The purchaser could potentially put their own stamp on the property and take advantage of its excellent location to create a premium tourism-related business.”

