Unique Pro-Am tournament to signal golf’s UK return

Numerous golf stars including Tommy Fleetwood and Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston are set to take part in a pro-am tournament powered by Paddy Power this Friday.



To signal the return of golf in the UK five professional golfers will team up with five celebrities and compete in a series of skill challenges and a special shootout at the Centurion Club in St Albans, Hertfordshire.

Competitors will take part in a Happy Gilmore-style long drive challenge, a potential world record attempt in holing a putt from distance and try to master the 'hardest shot in golf'.

“We’ve all been waiting for an event like this to showcase the return of golf,” Tommy Fleetwood, ranked No.10 in the world, told Paddy Power.

“There’s some great personalities taking part in the challenges so I know it will be a fun watch for everyone. I’m looking forward to getting back to some competition again.”

Alongside Fleetwood, other pros featuring in the tournament are 2018 Ryder Cup-winning captain Thomas Bjorn, Irish golf legend Paul McGinley, Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston and Scottish star Carly Booth.

The pros will be joined by celebrities Piers Morgan, cricket legend Freddie Flintoff, former footy stars Peter Crouch and Jamie Redknapp and Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Beginning at 12pm on Friday June 5, the full list of challenges being undertaken by the players is; golf pong, Happy Gilmore longest drive challenge, the hardest shot in golf, blind putting, shot at goal, closest to the pin, world record challenge, fastest time to complete a hole.

The challenges will then be followed by a final shootout which will take a round-robin format leading to a final. Each player has three balls in each match and the aim is to score the most points by getting closest to the pin.

The event will be live to watch on Paddy Power’s Twitter and YouTube channels.