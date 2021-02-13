University of Utah unveils new golf academy – and it’s AMAZING!

American college golf is renowned for producing a conveyor belt of world-class talent, and it’s no wonder when you see the facilities they have to work with.



As reported by GolfWeek, the University of Utah has taken its golf facilities to the next level, finally unveiling an all-new multi-million-dollar indoor golf practice facility.

Opened in January 2021, the spectacular new $2.9million facility is the ultimate venue to harvest the next generation of golf talent and will be the envy of every golf geek around the globe.

The new academy includes a 4,000-sqft putting green that sits on the ground level and features 11 different holes with a variety of slopes and speeds.

A Putt View System has been installed over the green, which lets players and coaches create any putting scenario to see real results out on the course. It instantly calculates any putt, projects it directly onto the green and tracks your performance in real-time to provide actionable feedback.

To round things off on the ground floor, two driving bays with state-of-the-art launch monitors have been installed to give players the opportunity to sharpen up their game at any time.

“The David S. Layton Golf Academy will be a place for our athletes to improve their golf skills, study for classes, and come together as a team,” said Garrett Clegg, head men's golf coach at the University of Utah.

“Creating an exceptional team atmosphere and family environment is something we strive for in our golf programme and this will help us accomplish that every day of the year. As an alumni of the men’s golf program here at Utah, I am honored to be a part of everything that is happening.”

The second level features plenty of meeting spaces, including a player lounge with a TV, couches and gaming gear. There is also a fully functional kitchen for the team to use along with study tables and coaches offices.

Images credit: Utah Athletics