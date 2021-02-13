search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsUniversity of Utah unveils new golf academy – and it’s AMAZING!

Golf News

University of Utah unveils new golf academy – and it’s AMAZING!

By Ryan Crombie13 February, 2021
college golf USA golf University of Utah golf in the USA golf facility Golf News
Utah Golf Academy

American college golf is renowned for producing a conveyor belt of world-class talent, and it’s no wonder when you see the facilities they have to work with.

As reported by GolfWeek, the University of Utah has taken its golf facilities to the next level, finally unveiling an all-new multi-million-dollar indoor golf practice facility.

Opened in January 2021, the spectacular new $2.9million facility is the ultimate venue to harvest the next generation of golf talent and will be the envy of every golf geek around the globe.

The new academy includes a 4,000-sqft putting green that sits on the ground level and features 11 different holes with a variety of slopes and speeds. 

Utah Golf Academy3
Utah Golf Academy1 Utah Golf Academy6

A Putt View System has been installed over the green, which lets players and coaches create any putting scenario to see real results out on the course. It instantly calculates any putt, projects it directly onto the green and tracks your performance in real-time to provide actionable feedback.

To round things off on the ground floor, two driving bays with state-of-the-art launch monitors have been installed to give players the opportunity to sharpen up their game at any time.

Utah Golf Academy4 Utah Golf Academy7

“The David S. Layton Golf Academy will be a place for our athletes to improve their golf skills, study for classes, and come together as a team,” said Garrett Clegg, head men's golf coach at the University of Utah. 

“Creating an exceptional team atmosphere and family environment is something we strive for in our golf programme and this will help us accomplish that every day of the year. As an alumni of the men’s golf program here at Utah, I am honored to be a part of everything that is happening.”

Utah Golf5 Utah Golf Academy5

The second level features plenty of meeting spaces, including a player lounge with a TV, couches and gaming gear. There is also a fully functional kitchen for the team to use along with study tables and coaches offices.

Images credit: Utah Athletics

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - USA golf

Related Articles - golf in the USA

Related Articles - Golf News

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

University of Utah unveils new golf academy – and it’s AMAZING!
LET announce record-breaking 2021 schedule
Scots pro puts "unique" irons under the hammer
R&A unveils plans for new-look Glasgow golf facility
"Ludicrous" - Bryson DeChambeau’s coach blasts rollback proposals

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
How to control your distances
Watch
play button
Posture and set-up tips from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow