Oxford University have plans in place to build over 1,000 homes on North Oxford Golf Club, which is set to close next month.

Members of the golf club have been instructed that the site must be vacated by the beginning of November, after being informed of the closure last year.

An offer of £4.3 million was made by Oxford University, Merton College and Exeter College, which was accepted by North Oxford members.

In total 1,180 homes will be built on the site that was home to the golf club for 118 years.

Detailing the course setup, the North Oxford website reads: “There is a wonderful relaxing quality about North Oxford Golf Club, resting between Oxford and the beautiful Cotswolds.

“Full of surprises and charm this course is a jewel, painstakingly immaculate and one of the greatest golf challenges in Oxfordshire.

“An enjoyable, rewarding and memorable experience, which requires strategy rather than strength…

“North Oxford Golf Club is over a century old and has wonderful matured grounds, that have been preserved and cared for throughout the decades. We also boast modern facilities that cater for all ages and abilities.”

This will soon be no more though, with the course closing for good on October 31.

The building plans received some push back from members, with a campaign put in place in a bid to stop the golf club moving from the site.

Per This Is Oxfordshire, joint-Lady Captain Jill Northover said: “The mental side of this closure for members is far reaching, and detrimental to health.

“[It] has been met with astonishment that a beautiful green space is being destroyed by the University who plan to build housing on the site.

“The green land between Oxford and Kidlington will no longer exist, the club will close.

“I feel, as do members of the club, that it’s almost criminal that such a beautiful place is going to be destroyed by the greed of Oxford University.”