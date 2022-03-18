search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsUPDATE: Fire at Oakland Hills thought to have been started by construction workers

Golf News

UPDATE: Fire at Oakland Hills thought to have been started by construction workers

By Lewis Fraser18 March, 2022
Oakland Hills Golf News Video
Oakland Hills Firejpg

CCTV footage released from the Oakland Hills clubhouse in Michigan appears to show the fire being started by construction workers.

On February 17, the 100-year-old clubhouse went up in flames, with memorabilia being lost from tournaments that had been hosted by the club over the years.

A press conference hosted by the local fire department showedCCTV footage, where maintenance workers appear to use a blowtorch outside the walls of the clubhouse. The footage then cuts to fire fighters battling the blaze.

Greg Norman discusses Khashoggi murder, Saudi money, Phil and more

Describing the footage, local sheriff Michael Bouchard said,

“That’s on the east side of the building, you can see the maintenance workers using a torch, you can see their reaction and they appear to believe they have started something. They try to put water on it using a garden hose.

“It’s still under investigation but it appears it spread from there.

“From this portion of the investigation, it doesn’t appear to be intentional. But, you can’t rule anything out until you rule everything out.”

The club are set to host the US Women’s Open in 2031, with a new clubhouse set to be built before that date.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Oakland Hills

Related Articles - Golf News

Related Articles - Video

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Angel Cabrera: The major champ and the 'Prison Of Hell'
Major schedule change announced for Walker Cup
Robert MacIntyre draws tough group at WGC Match Play
Ex footballer blasts golf club after membership snub
UPDATE: Fire at Oakland Hills thought to have been started by construction workers

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Only listen to good advice says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Set up square to the target
Watch
play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
Don’t get stuck on the downswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow