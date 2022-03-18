UPDATE: Fire at Oakland Hills thought to have been started by construction workers

CCTV footage released from the Oakland Hills clubhouse in Michigan appears to show the fire being started by construction workers.

On February 17, the 100-year-old clubhouse went up in flames, with memorabilia being lost from tournaments that had been hosted by the club over the years.

A press conference hosted by the local fire department showedCCTV footage, where maintenance workers appear to use a blowtorch outside the walls of the clubhouse. The footage then cuts to fire fighters battling the blaze.

Describing the footage, local sheriff Michael Bouchard said,



“That’s on the east side of the building, you can see the maintenance workers using a torch, you can see their reaction and they appear to believe they have started something. They try to put water on it using a garden hose.

“It’s still under investigation but it appears it spread from there.

“From this portion of the investigation, it doesn’t appear to be intentional. But, you can’t rule anything out until you rule everything out.”

The club are set to host the US Women’s Open in 2031, with a new clubhouse set to be built before that date.