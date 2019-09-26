Upgraded Victoria Course ready to test world's best

Dom Pedro Hotels & Golf Collection has carried out an extensive upgrade of its Victoria Course that will see it presented in its best-ever condition during next month’s Portugal Masters.



The improvements are part of a wider €4.5m development across Dom Pedro’s five championship courses in Vilamoura that, in the case of the Victoria Course, will provide a tougher test for the best players in the game.

This has included the addition of a more resilient Common Bermuda grass to the rough and green surrounds.



As a warm weather variant that uses water much more efficiently, this will allow the greenkeeping staff at Dom Pedro to alter the line of the fairways more easily and present the course in tournament-ready condition – both during the event and for golfers all year round.



Working closely with the European Tour, the upgrade has seen the addition of new trees on three holes of the front nine. Intended to prevent the longest hitters from cutting the corners of doglegs on the second, fifth (both down the left-hand side) and tenth (down the right-hand side, after the bunker), this will have an even greater bearing as the trees mature in the years ahead.

Dom Pedro’s usual 20-strong team of greenkeepers on-site doubles in size in the build-up to and during the Portugal Masters.



This year they will have access to the latest TORO equipment following a recent upgrade, allowing for the course to be made firmer and faster for the Portugal Masters, with multiple mows per day, plus rolling and effective use of water, in addition to growing the rough – all ensuring a sterner test for the world’s best this October.



Simao da Cunha, Head of Golf Operations, Dom Pedro Hotels & Golf Collection, said: “We have worked very closely with the European Tour to improve the condition of the Victoria Course to provide a more complete test for both professionals and amateurs.



"This is part of a wider development programme that will establish the Victoria Course as one of the best in Europe.”

For more information on the Victoria Course and Dom Pedro, visit www.dompedrogolf.com