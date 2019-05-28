US Open 2019: Current bookies’ odds

Hot on the heels of his successful US PGA title defence, Brooks Koepka has the chance to make a little bit of history at the US Open in under a month’s time… and he is being strongly backed by the bookies to do just that.
Should he win at Pebble Beach, the 29-year-old will become just the second player in history to win the US Open three years in a row. The first? Willie Anderson, who won from 1903 to 1905.
And, with the Wanamaker Trophy having just been freshly returned to him following his US PGA win at Bethpage on Sunday, he is the man to beat in the eyes of the oddsmakers.
Runner-up Dustin Johnson, the 2016 US Open champ and a two-time winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, is second favourite, followed by Masters champion Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
Here’s how Ladbrokes currently has the US Open contenders…
6/1 – Brooks Koepka
8/1 – Dustin Johnson
12/1 – Tiger Woods
12/1 – Rory McIlroy
16/1 – Justin Rose
16/1 – Jordan Spieth
20/1 – Justin Thomas
25/1 – Jason Day
25/1 – Francesco Molinari
25/1 – Xander Schauffele
25/1 – Rickie Fowler
25/1 – Jon Rahm
25/1 – Bryson DeChambeau
25/1 – Phil Mickelson
33/1 – Tommy Fleetwood
33/1 – Hideki Matsuyama
33/1 – Patrick Reed
Odds correct as of Tuesday, May 21, 2019.