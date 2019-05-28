US Open 2019: Current bookies’ odds

Hot on the heels of his successful US PGA title defence, Brooks Koepka has the chance to make a little bit of history at the US Open in under a month’s time… and he is being strongly backed by the bookies to do just that.



Should he win at Pebble Beach, the 29-year-old will become just the second player in history to win the US Open three years in a row. The first? Willie Anderson, who won from 1903 to 1905.

And, with the Wanamaker Trophy having just been freshly returned to him following his US PGA win at Bethpage on Sunday, he is the man to beat in the eyes of the oddsmakers.



Runner-up Dustin Johnson, the 2016 US Open champ and a two-time winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, is second favourite, followed by Masters champion Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Here’s how Ladbrokes currently has the US Open contenders…

6/1 – Brooks Koepka

8/1 – Dustin Johnson

12/1 – Tiger Woods

12/1 – Rory McIlroy

16/1 – Justin Rose

16/1 – Jordan Spieth

20/1 – Justin Thomas

25/1 – Jason Day

25/1 – Francesco Molinari

25/1 – Xander Schauffele

25/1 – Rickie Fowler

25/1 – Jon Rahm

25/1 – Bryson DeChambeau

25/1 – Phil Mickelson

33/1 – Tommy Fleetwood

33/1 – Hideki Matsuyama

33/1 – Patrick Reed



Odds correct as of Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

