US Open 2019: Final round tee times and pairings

Only one more round stands between one player and the US Open trophy.
America's Gary Woodland, bidding to win his first major, holds a one-shot lead going into the final round of this year's championship at Pebble Beach. Queuing up behind him is an all-star cast featuring some of the game's biggest name: Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and more.
It promises to be a fascinating final day. Here's a rundown of who's playing with who, and when. Remember: full live coverage of the final round of the third men's major of the season is on Sky Sports Golf.
NOTE: All times are UK
3.21pm
Michael Thorbjornsen (a)
3.32pm
Bernd Wiesberger, Justin Walters
3.43pm
Cameron Smith, Chip McDaniel
3.54pm
Charlie Danielson, Luke Donald
4.05pm
Kyle Stanley, Zach Johnson
4.16pm
Kevin Kisner, Andy Pope
4.27pm
Marcus Kinhult, Brian Stuard
4.38pm
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Brandt Snedeker
4.49pm
Clement Sordet, Daniel Berger
5.00pm
Andrew Putnam, Adri Arnaus
5.11pm
Tommy Fleetwood, Aaron Wise
5.22pm
Sepp Straka, Harris English
5.33pm
Phil Mickelson, Charles Howell III
5.44pm
Emiliano Grillo, Rory Sabbatini
5.55pm
Billy Hurley III, Bryson DeChambeau
6.06pm
Collin Morikawa, Erik Van Rooyen
6.17pm
Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz
6.28pm
Paul Casey, Webb Simpson
6.39pm
Chandler Eaton (a), Tom Hoge
6.50pm
Martin Kaymer, Rhys Enoch
7.01pm
Sergio Garcia, Jordan Spieth
7.12pm
Jason Dufner, Billy Horschel
7.23pm
Rickie Fowler, Alex Prugh
7.34pm
Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry
7.45pm
Haotong Li, Viktor Hovland (a)
7.56pm
Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman
8.07pm
Jason Day, Tyrrell Hatton
8.18pm
Jim Furyk, Matt Fitzpatrick
8.29pm
Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay
8.40pm
Scott Piercy, Francesco Molinari
8.51pm
Dustin Johnson, Brandon Wu (a)
9.02pm
Nate Lashley, Abraham Ancer
9.13pm
Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele
9.24pm
Byeong Hun An, Matt Wallace
9.35pm
Henrik Stenson, Jon Rahm
9.46pm
Graeme McDowell, Danny Willett
9.57pm
Chesson Hadley, Matt Kuchar
10.08pm
Rory McIlroy, Louis Oosthuizen
10.19pm
Chez Reavie, Brooks Koepka
10.30pm
Justin Rose, Gary Woodland