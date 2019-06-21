US Open 2019: Final round tee times and pairings

Only one more round stands between one player and the US Open trophy.

America's Gary Woodland, bidding to win his first major, holds a one-shot lead going into the final round of this year's championship at Pebble Beach. Queuing up behind him is an all-star cast featuring some of the game's biggest name: Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and more.

It promises to be a fascinating final day. Here's a rundown of who's playing with who, and when. Remember: full live coverage of the final round of the third men's major of the season is on Sky Sports Golf.

NOTE: All times are UK

3.21pm

Michael Thorbjornsen (a)

3.32pm

Bernd Wiesberger, Justin Walters

3.43pm

Cameron Smith, Chip McDaniel

3.54pm

Charlie Danielson, Luke Donald

4.05pm

Kyle Stanley, Zach Johnson

4.16pm

Kevin Kisner, Andy Pope

4.27pm

Marcus Kinhult, Brian Stuard

4.38pm

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Brandt Snedeker

4.49pm

Clement Sordet, Daniel Berger

5.00pm

Andrew Putnam, Adri Arnaus

5.11pm

Tommy Fleetwood, Aaron Wise

5.22pm

Sepp Straka, Harris English

5.33pm

Phil Mickelson, Charles Howell III

5.44pm

Emiliano Grillo, Rory Sabbatini

5.55pm

Billy Hurley III, Bryson DeChambeau

6.06pm

Collin Morikawa, Erik Van Rooyen

6.17pm

Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz

6.28pm

Paul Casey, Webb Simpson

6.39pm

Chandler Eaton (a), Tom Hoge

6.50pm

Martin Kaymer, Rhys Enoch

7.01pm

Sergio Garcia, Jordan Spieth

7.12pm

Jason Dufner, Billy Horschel

7.23pm

Rickie Fowler, Alex Prugh

7.34pm

Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry

7.45pm

Haotong Li, Viktor Hovland (a)

7.56pm

Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman

8.07pm

Jason Day, Tyrrell Hatton

8.18pm

Jim Furyk, Matt Fitzpatrick

8.29pm

Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay

8.40pm

Scott Piercy, Francesco Molinari

8.51pm

Dustin Johnson, Brandon Wu (a)

9.02pm

Nate Lashley, Abraham Ancer

9.13pm

Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele

9.24pm

Byeong Hun An, Matt Wallace

9.35pm

Henrik Stenson, Jon Rahm

9.46pm

Graeme McDowell, Danny Willett

9.57pm

Chesson Hadley, Matt Kuchar

10.08pm

Rory McIlroy, Louis Oosthuizen

10.19pm

Chez Reavie, Brooks Koepka

10.30pm

Justin Rose, Gary Woodland