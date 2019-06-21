US Open 2019: Round 3 tee times and pairings

Stock up on the coffee, folks. It's going to be another late one at the US Open.

The third round of the third men's major of the season gets underway at shortly after 3.30pm UK time today with leader Gary Woodland teeing off in the final group alongside England's Justin Rose at 10.45pm.

Woodland holds a two-shot advantage over the 2013 champion, with Rory McIlroy in a group of three players a further two shots adrift.

How will the leaderboard look at the close of play? We'll soon find out...

Note: All times are UK

3.36pm

Justin Walters

3.47pm

Rhys Enoch, Patrick Reed

3.48pm

Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton

4.09pm

Shane Lowry, Martin Kaymer

4.20pm

Kyle Stanley, Nick Taylor

4.31pm

Adri Arnaus, Tom Hoge

4.42pm

Clement Sordet, Erik Van Rooyen

4.53pm

Bernd Wiesberger, Alex Prugh

• "Get over yourself" - Beem hits out at English ace

5.04pm

Andrew Putnam, Patrick Cantlay

5.15pm

Brandt Snedeker, Rafa Cabrera Bello

5.26pm

Michael Thorbjornsen (a), Chip McDaniel

5.37pm

Brian Stuard, Marcus Kinhult

5.48pm

Collin Morikawa, Andy Pope

5.59pm

Cameron Smith, Jason Day

• Two hospitalised after golf cart ploughs into fans

6.10pm

Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau

6.21pm

Kevin Kisner, Marc Leishman

6.32pm

Billy Horschel, Billy Hurley III

6.43pm

Daniel Berger, Rory Sabbatini

6.54pm

Abraham Ancer, Hideki Matsuyama

• Poulter MISSES BALL en route to ugly quad

7.05pm

Danny Willett, Luke Donald

7.16pm

Emiliano Grillo, Chandler Eaton (a)

7.27pm

Tiger Woods, Byeong Hun An

7.38pm

Viktor Hovland (a), Webb Simpson

7.49pm

Paul Casey, Charles Howell III

8.00pm

Charlie Danielson, Phil Mickelson

8.11pm

Haotong Li, Jason Dufner

• Spieth branded a "douche" for caddie criticism

8.22pm

Jordan Spieth, Nate Lashley

8.33pm

Harris English, Brandon Wu (a)

8.44pm

Dustin Johnson, Carlos Ortiz

8.55pm

Sepp Straka, Matt Fitzpatrick

9.06pm

Francesco Molinari, Jim Furyk

9.17pm

Xander Schauffele, Sergio Garcia

9.28pm

Graeme McDowell, Zach Johnson

• Mickelson suffers embarrassment in first round

9.39pm

Jon Rahm, Scott Piercy

9.50pm

Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson

10.01pm

Matt Wallace, Brooks Koepka

10.12pm

Matt Kuchar, Chesson Hadley

10.23pm

Chez Reavie, Rory McIlroy

10.34pm

Aaron Wise, Louis Oosthuizen

10.45pm

Justin Rose, Gary Woodland