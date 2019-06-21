US Open 2019: Round 3 tee times and pairings

Stock up on the coffee, folks. It's going to be another late one at the US Open.
The third round of the third men's major of the season gets underway at shortly after 3.30pm UK time today with leader Gary Woodland teeing off in the final group alongside England's Justin Rose at 10.45pm.
Woodland holds a two-shot advantage over the 2013 champion, with Rory McIlroy in a group of three players a further two shots adrift.
How will the leaderboard look at the close of play? We'll soon find out...
Note: All times are UK
3.36pm
Justin Walters
3.47pm
Rhys Enoch, Patrick Reed
3.48pm
Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton
4.09pm
Shane Lowry, Martin Kaymer
4.20pm
Kyle Stanley, Nick Taylor
4.31pm
Adri Arnaus, Tom Hoge
4.42pm
Clement Sordet, Erik Van Rooyen
4.53pm
Bernd Wiesberger, Alex Prugh
• "Get over yourself" - Beem hits out at English ace
5.04pm
Andrew Putnam, Patrick Cantlay
5.15pm
Brandt Snedeker, Rafa Cabrera Bello
5.26pm
Michael Thorbjornsen (a), Chip McDaniel
5.37pm
Brian Stuard, Marcus Kinhult
5.48pm
Collin Morikawa, Andy Pope
5.59pm
Cameron Smith, Jason Day
• Two hospitalised after golf cart ploughs into fans
6.10pm
Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau
6.21pm
Kevin Kisner, Marc Leishman
6.32pm
Billy Horschel, Billy Hurley III
6.43pm
Daniel Berger, Rory Sabbatini
6.54pm
Abraham Ancer, Hideki Matsuyama
• Poulter MISSES BALL en route to ugly quad
7.05pm
Danny Willett, Luke Donald
7.16pm
Emiliano Grillo, Chandler Eaton (a)
7.27pm
Tiger Woods, Byeong Hun An
7.38pm
Viktor Hovland (a), Webb Simpson
7.49pm
Paul Casey, Charles Howell III
8.00pm
Charlie Danielson, Phil Mickelson
8.11pm
Haotong Li, Jason Dufner
• Spieth branded a "douche" for caddie criticism
8.22pm
Jordan Spieth, Nate Lashley
8.33pm
Harris English, Brandon Wu (a)
8.44pm
Dustin Johnson, Carlos Ortiz
8.55pm
Sepp Straka, Matt Fitzpatrick
9.06pm
Francesco Molinari, Jim Furyk
9.17pm
Xander Schauffele, Sergio Garcia
9.28pm
Graeme McDowell, Zach Johnson
• Mickelson suffers embarrassment in first round
9.39pm
Jon Rahm, Scott Piercy
9.50pm
Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson
10.01pm
Matt Wallace, Brooks Koepka
10.12pm
Matt Kuchar, Chesson Hadley
10.23pm
Chez Reavie, Rory McIlroy
10.34pm
Aaron Wise, Louis Oosthuizen
10.45pm
Justin Rose, Gary Woodland