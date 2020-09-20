US Open 2020: Final round tee times

Matthew Wolff is just 18 holes from becoming golf's youngest major champion since Tiger Woods won the 1997 Masters.
The 21-year-old Californian has a two-shot lead going into the final round of the US Open at Winged Foot after a stunning 65 in Saturday's third round.
Hunting him down is a stellar cast that includes nearest challenger Bryson DeChambeau, the 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen and four-time major-winner Rory McIlroy.
The stage is truly set for for a thrilling final day shoot-out for the second men's major of the year.
Here's your guide to who's playing with who and when...
[All times BST]
US Open Final Round - Tee times
1pm
Abraham Ancer
1.11pm
John Pak (a), Troy Merritt
1.22pm
Rory Sabbatini, Shugo Imahira
1.33pm
Chesson Hadley, Shane Lowry
1.44pm
Cameron Smith, Sebastian Munoz
1.55pm
Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay
2.06pm
Robert MacIntyre, Tyler Duncan
2.17pm
Bernd Wiesberger, Brian Harman
2.28pm
Stephan Jaeger, Erik van Rooyen
2.39pm
Taylor Pendrith, Michael Thompson
2.50pm
Romain Langasque, Lucas Herbert
3.01pm
Ryo Ishikawa, Adam Scott
3.12pm
Adam Hadwin, Sungjae Im
3.23pm
Matt Wallace, Rickie Fowler
3.34pm
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jon Rahm
3.45pm
Daniel Berger, Charles Howell III
3.56pm
Jason Kokrak, Renato Paratore
4.07pm
Thomas Detry, Lanto Griffin
4.18pm
Brendon Todd, Bubba Watson
4.29pm
Tony Finau, Lee Westwood
4.40pm
Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey
4.51pm
Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel
5.02pm
Will Zalatoris, Adam Long
5.13pm
Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters
5.24pm
Joaquin Niemann, Webb Simpson
5.35pm
Lucas Glover, Alex Noren
5.46pm
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Viktor Hovland
5.57pm
Zach Johnson, Rory McIlroy
6.08pm
Harris English, Xander Schauffele
6.19pm
Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen
6.30pm
Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff