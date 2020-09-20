US Open 2020: Final round tee times

Matthew Wolff is just 18 holes from becoming golf's youngest major champion since Tiger Woods won the 1997 Masters.

The 21-year-old Californian has a two-shot lead going into the final round of the US Open at Winged Foot after a stunning 65 in Saturday's third round.

Hunting him down is a stellar cast that includes nearest challenger Bryson DeChambeau, the 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen and four-time major-winner Rory McIlroy.

The stage is truly set for for a thrilling final day shoot-out for the second men's major of the year.

Here's your guide to who's playing with who and when...

[All times BST]

US Open Final Round - Tee times

1pm

Abraham Ancer

1.11pm

John Pak (a), Troy Merritt

1.22pm

Rory Sabbatini, Shugo Imahira

1.33pm

Chesson Hadley, Shane Lowry

1.44pm

Cameron Smith, Sebastian Munoz

1.55pm

Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay

2.06pm

Robert MacIntyre, Tyler Duncan

2.17pm

Bernd Wiesberger, Brian Harman

2.28pm

Stephan Jaeger, Erik van Rooyen

2.39pm

Taylor Pendrith, Michael Thompson

2.50pm

Romain Langasque, Lucas Herbert

3.01pm

Ryo Ishikawa, Adam Scott

3.12pm

Adam Hadwin, Sungjae Im

3.23pm

Matt Wallace, Rickie Fowler

3.34pm

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jon Rahm

3.45pm

Daniel Berger, Charles Howell III

3.56pm

Jason Kokrak, Renato Paratore

4.07pm

Thomas Detry, Lanto Griffin

4.18pm

Brendon Todd, Bubba Watson

4.29pm

Tony Finau, Lee Westwood

4.40pm

Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey

4.51pm

Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel

5.02pm

Will Zalatoris, Adam Long

5.13pm

Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters

5.24pm

Joaquin Niemann, Webb Simpson

5.35pm

Lucas Glover, Alex Noren

5.46pm

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Viktor Hovland

5.57pm

Zach Johnson, Rory McIlroy

6.08pm

Harris English, Xander Schauffele

6.19pm

Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen

6.30pm

Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff