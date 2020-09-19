US Open 2020: Round 1 tee times

World No.1 Dustin Johnson will have Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau for company as he bids to win a second major in this week's US Open.
Johnson, who won the title at Oakmont in 2016, is in the midst of a particularly hot streak of form, having won twice in his last three starts and three times in total since the PGA Tour resumed from its COVID-19 hiatus.
Three-time champion Tiger Woods will be joined by Justin Thomas and recent US PGA winner Collin Morikawa in the opening two rounds, whilst Rory McIlroy is grouped with Adam Scott and 2013 US Open champion.
Gary Woodland begins his defence of the US Open Championship alongside the reigning Open champion Shane Lowry and 2019 US Amateur winner Andy Ogletree.
There will be plenty of Scottish interest, meanwhile, in the group comprising Oban's Robert MacIntyre and Nairn amateur Sandy Scott. They are joined by the player MacIntyre pipped to the European Tour 'Rookie of the Year' title, Kurt Kitayama.
Here's a look at the round one tee times in full.
[All times BST]
US Open Round 1 - Tee times
1st tee
11:50am
Brandon Wu, Curtis Luck, Ryan Fox
12:01pm
Joel Dahmen, Rasmus Hojgaard, J.T. Poston
12:12pm
Chez Reavie, Sung Kang, Kevin Streelman
12:23pm
Jazz Janewattananond, Kevin Na, Matt Wallace
12:34pm
Brendon Todd, Harris English, Davis Thompson
12:45pm
Paul Waring, Victor Perez, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:56pm
Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth
1:07pm
Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods
1:18pm
Matt Kuchar, Lucas Glover, Graeme McDowell
1:29pm
Charles Howell III, Ryo Ishikawa, Max Homa
1:40pm
Kurt Kitayama, Robert MacIntyre, Sandy Scott
1:51pm
Eddie Pepperell, Troy Merritt, Sami Valimaki
10th tee
11:50am
Daniel Balin, Greyson Sigg, J.C. Ritchie
12:01pm
Ricky Castillo, Brian Harman, Andy Sullivan
12:12pm
Tom Lewis, Preston Summerhays, Jason Kokrak
12:23pm
Martin Kaymer, Jimmy Walker, John Augenstein
12:34pm
Tyler Duncan, Thomas Detry, Erik van Rooyen
12:45pm
Tyrrell Hatton, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett
12:56pm
Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Jason Day
1:07pm
Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Justin Rose
1:18pm
Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay, Steve Stricker
1:29pm
Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners
1:40pm
Sebastian Munoz, Chun An Yu, Justin Harding
1:51pm
Scott Hend, Dan McCarthy, Ryan Vermeer
1st tee
5:10pm
Shaun Norris, Rory Sabbatini, Chan Kim
5:21pm
Adam Long, Eduard Rousaud, Mike Lorenzo-Vera
5:32pm
Lukas Michel, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones
5:43pm
Ryan Palmer, Si Woo Kim, Rafa Cabrera Bello
5:54pm
Joaquin Niemann, Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ
6:05pm
Gary Woodland, Andy Ogletree, Shane Lowry
6:16pm
Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau
6:27pm
Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Jon Rahm
6:38pm
Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland
6:49pm
Romain Langasque, Davis Riley, Will Zalatoris
7pm
Matthias Schwab, Cole Hammer, Alex Noren
7:11pm
Connor Syme, Paul Barjon, Marty Jertson
10th tee
5:10pm
Richy Werenski, Taylor Pendrith, Renato Paratore
5:21pm
Jim Herman, John Pak, Thomas Pieters
5:32pm
Michael Thompson, Andrew Putnam, Chesson Hadley
5:43pm
Bernd Wiesberger, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith
5:54pm
Lee Westwood, James Sugrue, Bubba Watson
6:05pm
Matt Fitzpatrick, Daniel Berger, Branden Grace
6:16pm
Tommy Fleetwood, Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer
6:27pm
Louis Oosthuizen, Zach Johnson, Keegan Bradley
6:38pm
Billy Horschel, Xander Schauffele, Brandt Snedeker
6:49pm
Shugo Imahira, Byeong Hun An, Takumi Kanaya
7pm
Danny Lee, Mark Hubbard, Lanto Griffin
7:11pm
Stephan Jaeger, Lee Hodges, Adrian Otaegui