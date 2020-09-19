search
US Open 2020: Round 1 tee times

Golf News

US Open 2020: Round 1 tee times

By bunkered.co.uk15 September, 2020
US Open Winged Foot USGA Major Championships Tee times Dustin Johnson Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy
Us Open Flag

World No.1 Dustin Johnson will have Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau for company as he bids to win a second major in this week's US Open.

Johnson, who won the title at Oakmont in 2016, is in the midst of a particularly hot streak of form, having won twice in his last three starts and three times in total since the PGA Tour resumed from its COVID-19 hiatus.

Three-time champion Tiger Woods will be joined by Justin Thomas and recent US PGA winner Collin Morikawa in the opening two rounds, whilst Rory McIlroy is grouped with Adam Scott and 2013 US Open champion. 

Gary Woodland begins his defence of the US Open Championship alongside the reigning Open champion Shane Lowry and 2019 US Amateur winner Andy Ogletree. 

• US Open 2020: Where and when to watch on TV

• English star our of US Open after COVID test

There will be plenty of Scottish interest, meanwhile, in the group comprising Oban's Robert MacIntyre and Nairn amateur Sandy Scott. They are joined by the player MacIntyre pipped to the European Tour 'Rookie of the Year' title, Kurt Kitayama.

Here's a look at the round one tee times in full. 

[All times BST]

US Open Round 1 - Tee times

1st tee

11:50am
Brandon Wu, Curtis Luck, Ryan Fox 

12:01pm
Joel Dahmen, Rasmus Hojgaard, J.T. Poston 

12:12pm
Chez Reavie, Sung Kang, Kevin Streelman 

12:23pm 
Jazz Janewattananond, Kevin Na, Matt Wallace

12:34pm 
Brendon Todd, Harris English, Davis Thompson 

12:45pm
Paul Waring, Victor Perez, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 

12:56pm
Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth 

• Kisner apologises for "reckless tweet"

1:07pm
Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods 

1:18pm
Matt Kuchar, Lucas Glover, Graeme McDowell 

1:29pm
Charles Howell III, Ryo Ishikawa, Max Homa 

1:40pm
Kurt Kitayama, Robert MacIntyre, Sandy Scott 

1:51pm
Eddie Pepperell, Troy Merritt, Sami Valimaki

10th tee

11:50am
Daniel Balin, Greyson Sigg, J.C. Ritchie 

12:01pm
Ricky Castillo, Brian Harman, Andy Sullivan 

12:12pm
Tom Lewis, Preston Summerhays, Jason Kokrak 

12:23pm
Martin Kaymer, Jimmy Walker, John Augenstein 

12:34pm 
Tyler Duncan, Thomas Detry, Erik van Rooyen 

12:45pm
Tyrrell Hatton, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett 

• Is this the craziest golf bet of all time?

12:56pm
Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Jason Day 

1:07pm
Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Justin Rose 

1:18pm
Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay, Steve Stricker 

1:29pm
Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners 

1:40pm
Sebastian Munoz, Chun An Yu, Justin Harding 

1:51pm
Scott Hend, Dan McCarthy, Ryan Vermeer

1st tee

5:10pm
Shaun Norris, Rory Sabbatini, Chan Kim 

5:21pm
Adam Long, Eduard Rousaud, Mike Lorenzo-Vera 

5:32pm
Lukas Michel, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones 

5:43pm
Ryan Palmer, Si Woo Kim, Rafa Cabrera Bello 

5:54pm
Joaquin Niemann, Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ 

6:05pm
Gary Woodland, Andy Ogletree, Shane Lowry 

• Is this golf's weirdest trophy ever?!

6:16pm
Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau 

6:27pm
Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Jon Rahm 

6:38pm
Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland 

6:49pm
Romain Langasque, Davis Riley, Will Zalatoris 

7pm
Matthias Schwab, Cole Hammer, Alex Noren 

7:11pm
Connor Syme, Paul Barjon, Marty Jertson

10th tee

5:10pm
Richy Werenski, Taylor Pendrith, Renato Paratore 

5:21pm
Jim Herman, John Pak, Thomas Pieters 

5:32pm
Michael Thompson, Andrew Putnam, Chesson Hadley 

5:43pm
Bernd Wiesberger, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith 

5:54pm
Lee Westwood, James Sugrue, Bubba Watson 

• "Stupid" wall at ANA Inspiration blasted

6:05pm
Matt Fitzpatrick, Daniel Berger, Branden Grace 

6:16pm
Tommy Fleetwood, Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer 

6:27pm
Louis Oosthuizen, Zach Johnson, Keegan Bradley 

6:38pm
Billy Horschel, Xander Schauffele, Brandt Snedeker 

6:49pm
Shugo Imahira, Byeong Hun An, Takumi Kanaya 

7pm
Danny Lee, Mark Hubbard, Lanto Griffin 

7:11pm
Stephan Jaeger, Lee Hodges, Adrian Otaegui

