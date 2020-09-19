US Open 2020: Round 1 tee times

World No.1 Dustin Johnson will have Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau for company as he bids to win a second major in this week's US Open.

Johnson, who won the title at Oakmont in 2016, is in the midst of a particularly hot streak of form, having won twice in his last three starts and three times in total since the PGA Tour resumed from its COVID-19 hiatus.

Three-time champion Tiger Woods will be joined by Justin Thomas and recent US PGA winner Collin Morikawa in the opening two rounds, whilst Rory McIlroy is grouped with Adam Scott and 2013 US Open champion.

Gary Woodland begins his defence of the US Open Championship alongside the reigning Open champion Shane Lowry and 2019 US Amateur winner Andy Ogletree.

There will be plenty of Scottish interest, meanwhile, in the group comprising Oban's Robert MacIntyre and Nairn amateur Sandy Scott. They are joined by the player MacIntyre pipped to the European Tour 'Rookie of the Year' title, Kurt Kitayama.

Here's a look at the round one tee times in full.

[All times BST]

US Open Round 1 - Tee times

1st tee

11:50am

Brandon Wu, Curtis Luck, Ryan Fox

12:01pm

Joel Dahmen, Rasmus Hojgaard, J.T. Poston

12:12pm

Chez Reavie, Sung Kang, Kevin Streelman

12:23pm

Jazz Janewattananond, Kevin Na, Matt Wallace

12:34pm

Brendon Todd, Harris English, Davis Thompson

12:45pm

Paul Waring, Victor Perez, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:56pm

Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth

1:07pm

Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

1:18pm

Matt Kuchar, Lucas Glover, Graeme McDowell

1:29pm

Charles Howell III, Ryo Ishikawa, Max Homa

1:40pm

Kurt Kitayama, Robert MacIntyre, Sandy Scott

1:51pm

Eddie Pepperell, Troy Merritt, Sami Valimaki

10th tee

11:50am

Daniel Balin, Greyson Sigg, J.C. Ritchie

12:01pm

Ricky Castillo, Brian Harman, Andy Sullivan

12:12pm

Tom Lewis, Preston Summerhays, Jason Kokrak

12:23pm

Martin Kaymer, Jimmy Walker, John Augenstein

12:34pm

Tyler Duncan, Thomas Detry, Erik van Rooyen

12:45pm

Tyrrell Hatton, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett

12:56pm

Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Jason Day

1:07pm

Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Justin Rose

1:18pm

Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay, Steve Stricker

1:29pm

Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners

1:40pm

Sebastian Munoz, Chun An Yu, Justin Harding

1:51pm

Scott Hend, Dan McCarthy, Ryan Vermeer



1st tee

5:10pm

Shaun Norris, Rory Sabbatini, Chan Kim

5:21pm

Adam Long, Eduard Rousaud, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

5:32pm

Lukas Michel, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones

5:43pm

Ryan Palmer, Si Woo Kim, Rafa Cabrera Bello

5:54pm

Joaquin Niemann, Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ

6:05pm

Gary Woodland, Andy Ogletree, Shane Lowry

6:16pm

Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau

6:27pm

Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Jon Rahm

6:38pm

Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland

6:49pm

Romain Langasque, Davis Riley, Will Zalatoris

7pm

Matthias Schwab, Cole Hammer, Alex Noren

7:11pm

Connor Syme, Paul Barjon, Marty Jertson

10th tee

5:10pm

Richy Werenski, Taylor Pendrith, Renato Paratore

5:21pm

Jim Herman, John Pak, Thomas Pieters

5:32pm

Michael Thompson, Andrew Putnam, Chesson Hadley

5:43pm

Bernd Wiesberger, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith

5:54pm

Lee Westwood, James Sugrue, Bubba Watson

6:05pm

Matt Fitzpatrick, Daniel Berger, Branden Grace

6:16pm

Tommy Fleetwood, Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer

6:27pm

Louis Oosthuizen, Zach Johnson, Keegan Bradley

6:38pm

Billy Horschel, Xander Schauffele, Brandt Snedeker

6:49pm

Shugo Imahira, Byeong Hun An, Takumi Kanaya

7pm

Danny Lee, Mark Hubbard, Lanto Griffin

7:11pm

Stephan Jaeger, Lee Hodges, Adrian Otaegui