US Open 2020: Round 2 tee times

Golf News

US Open 2020: Round 2 tee times

By bunkered.co.uk17 September, 2020
US Open USGA Winged Foot Tee times Major Championships collin morikawa Jordan Spieth
Us Open Flag

The second round of the COVID-delayed US Open gets underway at Winged Foot shortly before midday on Friday (UK time), with many big names battling to make the cut.

One of those is recently-crowned US PGA champion Collin Morikawa. The 23-year-old, who won his maiden major at TPC Harding Park last month, carded a six-over 76 on Thursday morning and will likely need to shoot something under-par in round two to advance to the weekend. 

The 2010 champion Graeme McDowell is in the same boat, with Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter only one shot better off.

Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Henrik Stenson and Matt Kuchar are all four-over and in need of a big improvement on Friday, whilst the struggles continue for 2015 US Open winner Jordan Spieth, who is three-over and toiling after another uneven day on the course.

Here's a complete look at who's playing with who - and when - on day two of the second men's major of the year.

[All times BST]

US Open Round 2 - Tee times

1st tee

11:50am
Richy Werenski, Taylor Pendrith, Renato Paratore

12:01pm
Jim Herman, John Pak, Thomas Pieters

12:12pm
Michael Thompson, Andrew Putnam, Chesson Hadley

12:23pm
Bernd Wiesberger, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith

12:34pm
Lee Westwood, James Sugrue, Bubba Watson

12:45pm
Matt Fitzpatrick, Daniel Berger, Branden Grace

12:56pm
Tommy Fleetwood, Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer

1:07pm
Louis Oosthuizen, Zach Johnson, Keegan Bradley

1:18pm
Billy Horschel, Xander Schauffele, Brandt Snedeker

1:29pm
Shugo Imahira, Byeong Hun An, Takumi Kanaya

1:40pm
Danny Lee, Mark Hubbard, Lanto Griffin

1:51pm
Stephan Jaeger, Lee Hodges, Adrian Otaegui

10th tee

11:50am
Shaun Norris, Rory Sabbatini, Chan Kim

12:01pm
Adam Long, Eduard Rousaud, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

12:12pm
Lukas Michel, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones

12:23pm
Ryan Palmer, Si Woo Kim, Rafa Cabrera Bello

12:34pm
Joaquin Niemann, Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ

12:45pm
Gary Woodland, Andy Ogletree, Shane Lowry

12:56pm
Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau

1:07pm
Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Jon Rahm

1:18pm
Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland

1:29pm
Romain Langasque, Davis Riley, Will Zalatoris

1:40pm
Matthias Schwab, Cole Hammer, Alex Noren

1:51pm
Connor Syme, Paul Barjon, Marty Jertson

1st tee

5:10pm
Daniel Balin, Greyson Sigg, J.C. Ritchie

5:21pm
Ricky Castillo, Brian Harman, Andy Sullivan

5:32pm
Tom Lewis, Preston Summerhays, Jason Kokrak

5:43pm
Martin Kaymer, Jimmy Walker, John Augenstein

5:54pm
Tyler Duncan, Thomas Detry, Erik van Rooyen

5:05pm
Tyrrell Hatton, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett

6:16pm
Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Jason Day

6:27pm
Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Justin Rose

6:38pm
Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay, Steve Stricker

6:49pm
Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners

8pm
Sebastian Munoz, Chun An Yu, Justin Harding

8:11pm
Scott Hend, Dan McCarthy, Ryan Vermeer

10th tee

5:10pm
Brandon Wu, Curtis Luck, Ryan Fox

5:21pm
Joel Dahmen, Rasmus Hojgaard, J.T. Poston

5:32pm
Chez Reavie, Sung Kang, Kevin Streelman

5:43pm
Jazz Janewattananond, Kevin Na, Matt Wallace

5:54pm
Brendon Todd, Harris English, Davis Thompson

6:05pm
Paul Waring, Victor Perez, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

6:16pm
Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth

6:27pm
Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

6:38pm
Matt Kuchar, Lucas Glover, Graeme McDowell

6:49pm
Charles Howell III, Ryo Ishikawa, Max Homa

7pm
Kurt Kitayama, Robert MacIntyre, Sandy Scott

7:11pm
Eddie Pepperell, Troy Merritt, Sami Valimaki

