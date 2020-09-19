US Open 2020: Round 2 tee times

The second round of the COVID-delayed US Open gets underway at Winged Foot shortly before midday on Friday (UK time), with many big names battling to make the cut.

One of those is recently-crowned US PGA champion Collin Morikawa. The 23-year-old, who won his maiden major at TPC Harding Park last month, carded a six-over 76 on Thursday morning and will likely need to shoot something under-par in round two to advance to the weekend.

The 2010 champion Graeme McDowell is in the same boat, with Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter only one shot better off.

Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Henrik Stenson and Matt Kuchar are all four-over and in need of a big improvement on Friday, whilst the struggles continue for 2015 US Open winner Jordan Spieth, who is three-over and toiling after another uneven day on the course.

Here's a complete look at who's playing with who - and when - on day two of the second men's major of the year.



[All times BST]

US Open Round 2 - Tee times

1st tee

11:50am

Richy Werenski, Taylor Pendrith, Renato Paratore

12:01pm

Jim Herman, John Pak, Thomas Pieters

12:12pm

Michael Thompson, Andrew Putnam, Chesson Hadley

12:23pm

Bernd Wiesberger, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith

12:34pm

Lee Westwood, James Sugrue, Bubba Watson

12:45pm

Matt Fitzpatrick, Daniel Berger, Branden Grace

• WATCH - Reed has weird hole-in-one



12:56pm

Tommy Fleetwood, Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer

1:07pm

Louis Oosthuizen, Zach Johnson, Keegan Bradley

1:18pm

Billy Horschel, Xander Schauffele, Brandt Snedeker

1:29pm

Shugo Imahira, Byeong Hun An, Takumi Kanaya

1:40pm

Danny Lee, Mark Hubbard, Lanto Griffin

1:51pm

Stephan Jaeger, Lee Hodges, Adrian Otaegui

10th tee

11:50am

Shaun Norris, Rory Sabbatini, Chan Kim

12:01pm

Adam Long, Eduard Rousaud, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

12:12pm

Lukas Michel, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones

12:23pm

Ryan Palmer, Si Woo Kim, Rafa Cabrera Bello

12:34pm

Joaquin Niemann, Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ

12:45pm

Gary Woodland, Andy Ogletree, Shane Lowry

12:56pm

Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau

• 7 things the US Open champ can look forward to



1:07pm

Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Jon Rahm

1:18pm

Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland

1:29pm

Romain Langasque, Davis Riley, Will Zalatoris

1:40pm

Matthias Schwab, Cole Hammer, Alex Noren

1:51pm

Connor Syme, Paul Barjon, Marty Jertson

1st tee

5:10pm

Daniel Balin, Greyson Sigg, J.C. Ritchie

5:21pm

Ricky Castillo, Brian Harman, Andy Sullivan

5:32pm

Tom Lewis, Preston Summerhays, Jason Kokrak

5:43pm

Martin Kaymer, Jimmy Walker, John Augenstein

5:54pm

Tyler Duncan, Thomas Detry, Erik van Rooyen

5:05pm

Tyrrell Hatton, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett

6:16pm

Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Jason Day

• US Open 2020: Where and when to watch on TV



6:27pm

Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Justin Rose

6:38pm

Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay, Steve Stricker

6:49pm

Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners

8pm

Sebastian Munoz, Chun An Yu, Justin Harding

8:11pm

Scott Hend, Dan McCarthy, Ryan Vermeer

10th tee

5:10pm

Brandon Wu, Curtis Luck, Ryan Fox

5:21pm

Joel Dahmen, Rasmus Hojgaard, J.T. Poston

5:32pm

Chez Reavie, Sung Kang, Kevin Streelman

5:43pm

Jazz Janewattananond, Kevin Na, Matt Wallace

5:54pm

Brendon Todd, Harris English, Davis Thompson

6:05pm

Paul Waring, Victor Perez, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

• Bryson reveals his Winged Foot strategy



6:16pm

Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth

6:27pm

Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

6:38pm

Matt Kuchar, Lucas Glover, Graeme McDowell

6:49pm

Charles Howell III, Ryo Ishikawa, Max Homa

7pm

Kurt Kitayama, Robert MacIntyre, Sandy Scott

7:11pm

Eddie Pepperell, Troy Merritt, Sami Valimaki